Date: Saturday, October 14th, 2023 Time: TBA Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: TBA

2022 RECAP

Michigan celebrating their Big Ten title victory over Purdue in December of 2022.

It was another successful season in Ann Arbor for head coach Jim Harbaugh's squad, one that ended with a victory over Ohio State, Big Ten Championship game win and an appearance in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season. Throughout the regular season, the Wolverines' record was unblemished, only two of their 13 contests (including the conference title game) ending in a one-possession score. Michigan won their 13 games by an average margin of 26.7 points. Heading into the College Football Playoff as the nation's No. 2 overall team, Michigan's one and only loss in last season's campaign would come at the hands of TCU, a 51-45 loss in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve. The Wolverines offense scored over 40 points and averaged 450-plus yards of output a game, possessing one of the most potent rushing attacks not only in the conference, but in the country. Michigan's explosive duo of Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum – paired with J.J. McCarthy's mobility as a passer – ran for 3,345 yards last season, averaging 238.9 yards per game and scoring 41 touchdowns on the ground. Their offense was tough to keep off the field, too. Michigan averaged 23 first downs per game, converted third downs at a 45.2% clip and was successful on 17-of-21 fourth down conversions – good for 81.0%. Pairing such an effective offense with the conference's third-best defense was a winning formula last season. With a turnover margin of +8, the Wolverines were formidable in every facet in 2022, translating their on-field production to one of the best seasons in recent memory.

RETURNING STARTERS

Blake Corum rushed for 18 touchdowns last season for the Wolverines.

Offense: 7 Defense: 8 Analysis: As if it should come as any surprise, the Wolverines are once again loaded with talent and experience this season while on the quest for a third consecutive Big Ten title. McCarthy leads the way on offense at the quarterback position, fresh off of checking in at our No. 1 spot for the conference's QB rankings heading into this season. Michigan's QB1 there for 2719 yards last season and owned a 22-to-5 TD-INT ratio last season. Both of the Wolverines' 1,000-yard rushers are back this season in Edwards and Corum, meaning the country's best rushing attack once again resides in Ann Arbor this year. Corum, should he stay healthy, will likely be the first running back taken in the 2024 NFL Draft. Michigan is notorious for producing solid pass catchers at the tight end position, but will need to replace the dependability of Luke Schoonmaker in his absence. Ronnie Bell is gone too, so expect a couple of new leading receivers for the Wolverines this fall. The offensive line has been the conference's best the past two seasons and amongst the best in the country, so returning three of five starters in the trenches up front is a massive boost for the reigning Big Ten champs. Almost more impressive than the amount of returning production on offense, however, is the amount of defensive playmakers that come back this season. Eight of the 11 starters that made started some of the most monumental games in Wolverine history are back in 2023, including linebacker Junior Colson, defensive back Rod Moore and defensive lineman Kris Jenkins. The upcoming draft will be a showcase of Michigan talent across the board, and the outlook for this upcoming fall is promising once again.

PRESEASON PROJECTION

Rod Moore and Michigan's defense hope for a third consecutive trip to the top of the conference's mountain this season.