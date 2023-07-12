The college football season is just over one month from kick-off, and training camp is even closer with the first whistle expected to start in the early days of August. In preparation for the season, the Hoosier is previewing each of Indiana's opponents this season in order. The coverage is part of our expansive preview of the Hoosier's upcoming season under Tom Allen.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: September 16 Time: Noon TV: Big Ten Network



2022 RECAP

You won't find a weirder ending to a generally successful season than what happened at Louisville last season. The Cardinals qualified for the Fenway Bowl after a 7-5 season under head coach Scott Satterfield. But Satterfield would technically be on the other side of the Fenway Bowl matchup for Cincinnati after accepting the Bearcats' head coaching position following Luke Fickell's departure for Wisconsin. Last season, Louisville went 4-4 in the ACC but lost games to the conference's best teams Florida State, Clemson before and end of the regular season rivalry game loss at Kentucky to conclude the regular season. But Louisville did beat a ranked Wake Forest and NC State team last year to provide emotional highs. The emotional highs against the Deacons and Wolfpack, though, likely do not equal the excitement at Louisville with former quarterback and Louisville native Jeff Brohm leaving Purdue to take the job at his alma mater to replace Satterfield. In nine seasons as a head coach, Brohm has a 66-44 record, including 36-34 record at Purdue over six, which included a 2022 Big Ten West division Championship after an eight-win season.

RETURNING STARTERS

Offense: 6 Defense: 7 Analysis: Of the six starters returning to Louisville's offense next season, quarterback Malik Cunningham is not one of them. Cunningham played in at least 10 games in all five seasons at Louisville and threw for 70 touchdowns in his ACC career. But Brohm was able to recruit one of his former Purdue QBs, Jack Plummer, out of the transfer portal after a season at Cal where he threw 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Brohm called 26 passing touchdowns for Plummer during the time the two worked together across three seasons in the Big Ten. Last season, Jawhar Jordan rushed or 815 yards and four touchdowns for Louisville, and, though, Brohm is known for throwing the football a lot look for Jordan to be involved in the offense regularly for Louisville this upcoming season. The Cardinals also add Wisconsin transfer running back Isaac Guerrendo. While Louisville does return seven starters defensively this season, they do have to replace a lot of their pass rush, including 33.5 sacks from last season. Though, Louisville added about 25 transfers including, 10 on the defensive side of the ball and most of them came from other Power 5 schools like corner Marquis Groves-Killebrew, linebacker Keith Brown and Georgia transfer corner Marcus Washington.

PRESEASON PROJECTION

