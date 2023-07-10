OPPONENT PREVIEW: Week 1 Ohio State
The college football season is just over one month from kick-off, and training camp is even closer with the first whistle expected to start in the early days of August.
In preparation for the season, the Hoosier is previewing each of Indiana's opponents this season in order. The coverage is part of our expansive preview of the Hoosier's upcoming season under Tom Allen.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: September 2
Time: 3:30
TV: CBS
2022 RECAP
Last season went like most Ohio State football seasons have gone. The Buckeyes competed for a national championship -- and are likely a missed game-winning field goal away from hosting their second College Football Playoff trophy -- but there was also some oddities for the Buckeyes last season.
For the second consecutive season, Ryan Day's Buckeyes lost to Michigan. It's just the third time Michigan has beaten Ohio State in The Game since 2001. But Ohio State also had close calls at Penn State, played an ugly game at Northwestern and the win over Maryland was decided in the fourth quarter.
CJ. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, but wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. might have been the best player on Ohio State's team last season. Had he not been diagnosed with a concussion in the second half of the CFP semifinal game vs. Georgia the Buckeyes might have prevented Georgia from winning a second-straight title.
Injuries to running backs Trayvon Henderson and Miyan Williams also stunted Ohio State's rushing offense, but freshman Dallan Hayden was impressive in the road win over Maryland. Still, despite the injuries, Ohio State finished with the third-best rushing attack in the Big Ten.
The inability of Ohio State's defense to prevent big plays against Michigan -- Wolverine running back Donovan Edwards had touchdown runs of 75 and 85 yards in the fourth quarter -- and Georiga -- the Bulldogs had a touchdown pass of 76 yards in the fourth quarter -- ultimately defined the season for Ohio State last season.
RETURNING STARTERS
Offense: 7
Defense: 7
Analysis: Losing Stroud -- the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Houston Texans -- certainly means that Ohio State has to replace their starting quarterback. But when was the last time the Buckeyes didn't have a dangerous passer?
The losses of starting tackles Paris Johnson and Dawand Jones and center Luke Wypler to the NFL Draft could stunt the progression of Kyle McMord or Devin Brown, the two quarterbacks competing to start.
But the best wide receiver duo in college football this season -- Harrison and Emeka Egbuka -- ensures open targets downfield. Julian Fleming and tight end Cade Stover also return as pass-catchers.
Henderson was a 2022 preseason Heisman hopeful, but injuries limited him to just eight games. But Williams emerged as powerful, though to tackle tailback last season and Hayden should only progress. If the offensive line jells and the quarterback play is up to Buckeye levels, the Ohio State offense will continue to be one of the best in the country.
Defensively, Ohio State should have one of the best pass rushes in college football. Former five-star edge rushers JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer return after combining for 17.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks last year. Those numbers should both improve. Linebackers Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Champers both return after combing for close to 200 tackles and 20 tackles for loss a year ago.
Denzel Burke should star at cornerback in his third season as a start, including his second for defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. But the Buckeyes also added defensive backs Davison Igbinosun and Jaylen Johnson, who will join Latthan Ransom.
PRESEASON PROJECTION
Ohio State is competing for the Big Ten title this season and should compete for the College Football Playoff again. A win against Michigan would get a lot of pressure off of Day, who has a 1-2 record against Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.
The Buckeyes likely aren't going to be the Big Ten favorite entering the season, but they should be ranked among the preseason top-5 teams in America given the returning talent and the high-level recruits the Buckeyes continue to stack in Columbus.
But with Harrison a legitimate Heisman candidate at receiver, Indiana gets about as tough of an opening season game as they could ask for on their schedule. Ohio State is the most talented team in the Big Ten and their strengths -- wide receiver and defensive line -- will put pressure on two of the Hoosier's biggest weaknesses, offensive line and secondary.
