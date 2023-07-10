The college football season is just over one month from kick-off, and training camp is even closer with the first whistle expected to start in the early days of August. In preparation for the season, the Hoosier is previewing each of Indiana's opponents this season in order. The coverage is part of our expansive preview of the Hoosier's upcoming season under Tom Allen.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: September 2 Time: 3:30 TV: CBS

2022 RECAP

Ryan Day (© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Last season went like most Ohio State football seasons have gone. The Buckeyes competed for a national championship -- and are likely a missed game-winning field goal away from hosting their second College Football Playoff trophy -- but there was also some oddities for the Buckeyes last season. For the second consecutive season, Ryan Day's Buckeyes lost to Michigan. It's just the third time Michigan has beaten Ohio State in The Game since 2001. But Ohio State also had close calls at Penn State, played an ugly game at Northwestern and the win over Maryland was decided in the fourth quarter. CJ. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, but wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. might have been the best player on Ohio State's team last season. Had he not been diagnosed with a concussion in the second half of the CFP semifinal game vs. Georgia the Buckeyes might have prevented Georgia from winning a second-straight title. Injuries to running backs Trayvon Henderson and Miyan Williams also stunted Ohio State's rushing offense, but freshman Dallan Hayden was impressive in the road win over Maryland. Still, despite the injuries, Ohio State finished with the third-best rushing attack in the Big Ten. The inability of Ohio State's defense to prevent big plays against Michigan -- Wolverine running back Donovan Edwards had touchdown runs of 75 and 85 yards in the fourth quarter -- and Georiga -- the Bulldogs had a touchdown pass of 76 yards in the fourth quarter -- ultimately defined the season for Ohio State last season.

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer

RETURNING STARTERS

Marvin Harrison Jr (© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

PRESEASON PROJECTION

Steele Chambers (© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK)