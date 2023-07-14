The college football season is just over one month from kick-off, and training camp is even closer with the first whistle expected to start in the early days of August. In preparation for the season, the Hoosier is previewing each of Indiana's opponents this season in order. The coverage is part of our expansive preview of the Hoosier's upcoming season under Tom Allen.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: September 30 Time: TBD TV: TBD

2022 RECAP

Taulia Tagovailoa (© Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

Maryland went 8-5 last season with a 16-12 Duke's Mayo Bowl win over NC State to conclude back-to-back bowl game seasons since 2013-14. It's the first time Maryland has won consecutive bowl games since the 2002-03 seasons. The Terps started 3-0 last season before falling 34-27 to Michigan in the Big House, providing the Wolverines with one of their closest games last season. Head coach Mike Locksley was able to notch conference wins against Michigan State, Indiana, Northwestern and Rutgers. Maryland also played Ohio State well last season with the game being decided in the fourth quarter. Since joining the Big Ten in 2014, Maryland hasn't finished above .500 in league play, but this season could provide them an opportunity with star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa returning.

RETURNING STARTERS

Roman Hemby (© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Maryland returns just five starters from last season's offense, which finished fifth int he Big Ten in points per game behind only Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Minnesota. The loss of wide receiver Rakim Jarrett hurts, but the Terps do return Jeshaun Jones and tight end Corey Dyches, who had 494 yards last season and three touchdowns. Last season, Maryland finished seventh in the Big Ten in team rushing, but the Terps return all three of their top rushers -- Roman Hemby, Antwain Littleton and Colby McDonald --from last season. But Littleton and McDonald only combined for 519 yards a year go. Hemby, though, rushed for 989 yards and 10 touchdowns with 33 receptions and 298 receiving yards. Defensively, Maryland returns six starters, including their top three tacklers from last season Beau Brade, Dante Trader and Jaishawn Barham, though none of them had more than 85 tackles last season. The Terps ranked No. 8 in the Big Ten last season in points per game allowed at 23.2, which was an improvement from previous seasons. WIth just six starters returning this number could rise higher in 2023.

2023 PROJECTION