Indiana defensive end Mikail Kamara named third team All-American

Indiana football defensive end Mikail Kamara was one of Indiana's defensive standouts all season long. On Monday afternoon, he was recognized for his work during the 2024 campaign.
The James Madison transfer was tabbed a third team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday.
Earlier this month, Kamara also earned first team All-Big Ten honors.
Starting all 12 games for the Hoosiers this season, Kamara, a redshirt junior, produced 44 total tackles. He tallied10.0 sacks and 15.0 tackles for loss this year--both of which ranked second in the Big Ten.
Kamara's 10.0 sacks this season have him tied for fifth all-time in Indiana single-season history. This is the first double-digit sack season by a Hoosier since Jammie Kirlew in 2008.
According to Pro Football Focus, Kamara finished the regular season first in the Big Ten and second amongst power conference players in total quarterback pressures with 64.
Kamara and the Hoosiers take on Notre Dame in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.
