Indiana defensive end Mikail Kamara named third team All-American

Indiana football defensive end Mikail Kamara was one of Indiana's defensive standouts all season long. On Monday afternoon, he was recognized for his work during the 2024 campaign. The James Madison transfer was tabbed a third team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday. Earlier this month, Kamara also earned first team All-Big Ten honors.