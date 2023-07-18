The college football season is just over one month from kick-off, and training camp is even closer with the first whistle expected to start in the early days of August. In preparation for the season, the Hoosier is previewing each of Indiana's opponents this season in order. The coverage is part of our expansive preview of the Hoosier's upcoming season under Tom Allen.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: November 4 Time: TBD TV: TBD

2022 RECAP

Braelon Allen returns at RB for Wisconsin in 2023 (© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Wisconsin's 2022 season was thrown into a shock when the Badgers fired head coach Paul Chryst following a 34-10 loss to former head coach Bret Bielema and Illinois in Camp Randall stadium. The decision to fire Chryst was seen as a surprise, but the Badgers had faltered in recent seasons with Chryst going 7-8 in his final 15 games vs. Big Ten schools after an incredible 36-11 start to his Badger tenure as Wisconsin's head coach. Many expected Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh to hire long-time defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as head coach, but he instead made the splashiest hire of the offseason, convincing former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell to leave the Bearcats for the Big Ten, a league he played in at Ohio State and coached at in with the Buckeyes as an assistant and a one-year interim season with Ohio State following the tattoo investigation in the early 2010s. Fickell has a 64-25 record as a head coach, and led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff in 2022 -- the only Group of Five school to ever make it to the CFP. Since taking over as Cincinnati's head coach, 16 Bearcats were drafted, including a school-record nine in the 2022 NFL Draft.



Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer

RETURNING STARTERS

Offensive tackle Jack Nelson is the next Badger OL in a long list of great tackles (© MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK)

PRESEASON PROJECTION

Luke Fickell and Phil Longo are changing the identity of Wisconsin's offense (© Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY Sports)