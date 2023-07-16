The college football season is just over one month from kick-off, and training camp is even closer with the first whistle expected to start in the early days of August. In preparation for the season, the Hoosier is previewing each of Indiana's opponents this season in order. The coverage is part of our expansive preview of the Hoosier's upcoming season under Tom Allen.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: October 21 Time: Noon TV: TBD

2022 RECAP

The 2022 season was another disappointing one for Rutgers in the Big Ten under head coach Greg Schiano. The Scarlett Knights went just 4-8 with their only win in the Big Ten coming vs. Indiana, it was the first home Big Ten win for Schiano as the Scarlett Knights head coach. Last season, Rutgers was only favored in two games all season and they were only betting favorites in three games, including the victory over Indiana. Rutgers hasn't won six games in a season since the 2014 season, which led to them playing North Carlina in the Quick Lane Bowl. Though, a five-win season in 2021 and quality APR score helped them get into the Gator Bowl as a replacement team because of COVID protocols.

RETURNING STARTERS

Offense: 6 Defense: 8 Analysis: Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt returns after playing in eight games last season and completing just 44.8 percent of his passes for five touchdowns and seven interceptions. So the quarterback play should only improve in 2023 wiht Wimsatt having more experience than in his redshirt-freshman season. Rutgers' top two rushers -- Kyle Monangai and Samuel Brown V -- return after combing for about 800 rushing yards last season, but the duo paced a middle-tier rushing offense last season for Rutgers. Linebacker Deion Jennings returns on the front seven after posting a team-high 91 tackles last season. Rutgers front seven has struggled in recent seasons, but this year the group is older and more experienced with third-team All-Big Ten honoree Aaron Lewis also returning on the EDGE.

PRESEASON PROJECTION