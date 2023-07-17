The college football season is just over one month from kick-off, and training camp is even closer with the first whistle expected to start in the early days of August. In preparation for the season, the Hoosier is previewing each of Indiana's opponents this season in order. The coverage is part of our expansive preview of the Hoosier's upcoming season under Tom Allen. Up next is Indiana's week nine opponent, the Penn State Nittany Lions.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Saturday, October 28th, 2023 Time: TBA Where: Beaver Stadium, State College, Pennsylvania TV: TBA

2022 RECAP

James Franklin

The 2022 season for head coach James Franklin's Nittany Lions was exactly what many expected out of the year-in and year-out powerhouse. Penn State finished 11-2, but before being told who the two losses came against, you could probably infer the outcomes. Michigan and Ohio State, the two teams that seem to have a slight edge up in the Big Ten's pecking order over the Nittany Lions on more occasions than not. The then-No.5 Wolverines defeated Penn State, 41-17, two weeks before the then-No.2 Buckeyes would defeat the Nittany Lions, 44-31. With both losses coming in October, the Nittany Lions would then close out their campaign with five straight victories, including a Rose Bowl win over Utah to help open the new year. The Nittany Lions' offense ranked third in total yardage and scoring and was accommodated with a middle-of-the-road defense last season numbers-wise. Yet, the Nittany Lions haven't been the East division's representative in Indianapolis since 2016, and are just 4-4 in the eight bowl games they've appeared in since Franklin taking over in 2014. At some point, the Nittany Lions have to be primed to break the glass ceiling above them.

RETURNING STARTERS

Nick Singleton

Offense: 6 Defense: 6 Analysis: The immediate change from last season coming into this one comes at signal caller, where program stalwart Sean Clifford no longer will take the snaps. This season brings about the highly anticipated turn of the reigns over to Drew Allar, one of the premier quarterbacks in the 2022 class. The electric freshman running back duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen are back this season. Together, they combined for 1,928 yards of rushing and 22 scores on the ground, each playing a role in the passing game as well. Yet, the two tailbacks are the only skill positions that return as starters this season. Experience reigns on the offensive line, however, as the potent rushing attack the backs ran behind should be ready to repeat similar performances this season. Defensively, the Nittany Lions make their hay with the linebackers. Fortunate for them, they return nearly all of their top performers from the position a year ago. Absent of Ji'Ayir Brown, nearly all of Franklin's top contributors look to make an impact this season.

PRESEASON PROJECTION

Drew Allar