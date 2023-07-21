OPPONENT PREVIEW: Week 13 vs. Purdue
The college football season is just over one month from kick-off, and training camp is even closer with the first whistle expected to start in the early days of August.
In preparation for the season, the Hoosier is previewing each of Indiana's opponents this season in order. The coverage is part of our expansive preview of the Hoosier's upcoming season under Tom Allen.
Our last preview comes in the form of Indiana's annual year-end opponent, the Purdue Boilermakers, in the Old Oaken Bucket game.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
Time: TBA
Where: Ross Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana
TV: TBA
2022 RECAP
The Boilermaker's 2022 campaign was their best in recent history, ending with eight wins and representing the Big Ten West division in the Big Ten Championship Game – clinching a share of the division for the first time in program history. It was also the final year of head coach Jeff Brohm's tenure with the team, as he finally made the long-anticipated jump to Louisville this season, his alma mater. He had turned down the opportunity just a few short years ago, but he didn't ignore the call in his second chance at the position.
It was an odd year to follow for the Boilers. Despite a loss, they looked strong against Penn State in a Thursday night opener, but lost to Syracuse and squeaked past Florida Atlantic after a dismantling of Indiana State. They made it count in conference, however – winning six of nine games and ending the regular season on a three-game win streak, including a second consecutive Old Oaken Bucket victory over Indiana.
However, the end of the season was one to forget for Purdue. Michigan held the Boilermakers at arm's reach all-night long and won going away in the conference title game. LSU, their Cheez-It Citrus Bowl opponent, would then completely trounce the Boilermakers by a final score of 63-7.
By that time, Brohm had already left for Louisville and new head coach Ryan Walters was in attendance, yet was not coaching. One could understand the loss, but perhaps not the magnitude of it.
Their season totals are skewed a bit by the end to their campaign, but the Boilermaker offense was the sixth-best scoring attack in the league last season and the ninth-best defense scoring wise. Purdue's identity had always been their ability to score under Brohm, but Walters comes from Illinois' top-ranked defense – making the jump from coordinator to head coach.
RETURNING STARTERS
Offense: 6
Defense: 3
Analysis: Offensively, Texas transfer Hudson Card takes over for the now-NFL QB Aidan O'Connell, attempting to fulfill big shoes left behind by the Boilermaker signal caller.
Purdue's top two running backs from a season ago – Devin Mockobee and Dylan Downing – are back in the fold this year. But just TJ Sheffield returns of the three top pass-catchers from a season ago, with Charlie Jones and Payne Durham both no longer a part of the program.
The offensive line returns three starters and has some veteran help in the form of incoming transfers, maintaining the most continuity of any single position group heading into this season.
Defensively, the outfit will look much different under Walters. That's to be expected, with a top-of-the-line defensive coordinator bringing in many new faces who look to make an impact on that side of the ball this season. Walters identity will always come as a defensive-minded coach, so it makes perfect sense why so much would look different coming from a defense that finished in the bottom half of the league last season in West Lafayette.
PRESEASON PROJECTION
Walters will be immediately put under the microscope in his first season as the Boilermaker head coach, and he and his staff have a lot of ducks to get in a row this season. Repeating as a division champion is tough regardless of circumstances, but many of the teams in the West improved around them this offseason. Iowa should be more improved, Nebraska is looking to turn a new leaf under a new staff, and so too is the preseason favorite Wisconsin. Walters will know not to count out Minnesota and his previous stop Illinois either.
All of that is to say, Purdue likely won't finish the season as the Big Ten West's representative in the final iteration of this current Big Ten Championship format. They've got a lot of moving parts to replace in terms of production, no matter what side of the ball you're focusing on. That said, they should be an intriguing team to watch under Walters.
Their schedule didn't do them many favors this season, drawing both Ohio State and Michigan in the crossover play besides Indiana. All in all, a bowl appearance should be the goal for Purdue this season as they begin a new era under a new regime.
