The college football season is just over one month from kick-off, and training camp is even closer with the first whistle expected to start in the early days of August. In preparation for the season, the Hoosier is previewing each of Indiana's opponents this season in order. The coverage is part of our expansive preview of the Hoosier's upcoming season under Tom Allen. Our last preview comes in the form of Indiana's annual year-end opponent, the Purdue Boilermakers, in the Old Oaken Bucket game.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: TBA Where: Ross Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana TV: TBA

2022 RECAP

Jeff Brohm during his time as head coach of Purdue.

The Boilermaker's 2022 campaign was their best in recent history, ending with eight wins and representing the Big Ten West division in the Big Ten Championship Game – clinching a share of the division for the first time in program history. It was also the final year of head coach Jeff Brohm's tenure with the team, as he finally made the long-anticipated jump to Louisville this season, his alma mater. He had turned down the opportunity just a few short years ago, but he didn't ignore the call in his second chance at the position. It was an odd year to follow for the Boilers. Despite a loss, they looked strong against Penn State in a Thursday night opener, but lost to Syracuse and squeaked past Florida Atlantic after a dismantling of Indiana State. They made it count in conference, however – winning six of nine games and ending the regular season on a three-game win streak, including a second consecutive Old Oaken Bucket victory over Indiana. However, the end of the season was one to forget for Purdue. Michigan held the Boilermakers at arm's reach all-night long and won going away in the conference title game. LSU, their Cheez-It Citrus Bowl opponent, would then completely trounce the Boilermakers by a final score of 63-7. By that time, Brohm had already left for Louisville and new head coach Ryan Walters was in attendance, yet was not coaching. One could understand the loss, but perhaps not the magnitude of it. Their season totals are skewed a bit by the end to their campaign, but the Boilermaker offense was the sixth-best scoring attack in the league last season and the ninth-best defense scoring wise. Purdue's identity had always been their ability to score under Brohm, but Walters comes from Illinois' top-ranked defense – making the jump from coordinator to head coach.

RETURNING STARTERS

Running back Devin Mockobee during last season's Old Oaken Bucket game.

Offense: 6 Defense: 3 Analysis: Offensively, Texas transfer Hudson Card takes over for the now-NFL QB Aidan O'Connell, attempting to fulfill big shoes left behind by the Boilermaker signal caller. Purdue's top two running backs from a season ago – Devin Mockobee and Dylan Downing – are back in the fold this year. But just TJ Sheffield returns of the three top pass-catchers from a season ago, with Charlie Jones and Payne Durham both no longer a part of the program. The offensive line returns three starters and has some veteran help in the form of incoming transfers, maintaining the most continuity of any single position group heading into this season. Defensively, the outfit will look much different under Walters. That's to be expected, with a top-of-the-line defensive coordinator bringing in many new faces who look to make an impact on that side of the ball this season. Walters identity will always come as a defensive-minded coach, so it makes perfect sense why so much would look different coming from a defense that finished in the bottom half of the league last season in West Lafayette.

PRESEASON PROJECTION

Ryan Walters introduced as Purdue's new head football coach.