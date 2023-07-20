The college football season is just over one month from kick-off, and training camp is even closer with the first whistle expected to start in the early days of August. In preparation for the season, the Hoosier is previewing each of Indiana's opponents this season in order. The coverage is part of our expansive preview of the Hoosier's upcoming season under Tom Allen.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: November 18 Time: TBD TV: TBD

2022 REECAP

Mel Tucker is entering his fourth season as Michigan State's coach (© Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

After going 11-2 in 2021, Michigan State and Mel Tucker looked like one of the rising programs nationally. But Tucker's team regressed drastically in 2022, finishing 5-7 on the year with a disappointing loss to Indiana late last season when the Hoosiers were 10 point underdogs. The Spartans' pass defense continued to struggle under Tucker -- a former defensive backs coach -- and without running back Kenneth Walker, the offense failed to convert on many big plays. Michigan State finished No. 12 in the Big Ten in rushing offense a year ago and allowed close to 238 passing yards per game in Tucker's third season. At the conclusion of spring football practices, Michigan State saw star wide receiver Keon Coleman announce his intentions to transfer. Coleman later landed at Florida State. Starting quarterback Payton Thorne also entered the transfer portal at the end of the spring, and he now is expected to start at Auburn. But Thorne might have lost his grip on the starting position to Noah Kim.

RETURNING STARTERS

WR Tre Mosley is hoping to replace Keon Coleman as WR1 for Michigan State (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Offense: 6 Defense: 7 Noah Kim is likely to assume the starting quarterback duties in 2023 after serving as the backup for the last three seasons. Kim did play in four games last season and completed 14-of-19 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions, so he's starting a good point. He'll have Trey Mosley to target in the passing game. Mosley posted 359 receiving yards last season for MSU, but in 2021 he had 530 receiving yards as a third-year sophomore. Mosley has eight career touchdown catches. Former Wisconsin running back Jalen Burger is the expected starter for Michigan State this season after totaling 683 yards last season in 12 games with six rushing touchdowns. He's a potential breakout candidate behind what should be a better offensive line with four starters returning and a combined 77 starts. Defensively, the front should be better with 10 players having starting experience. Texas A&M transfer Tunmise Adeleye is a former five-star prospect, but he played in just two games over two seasons with the Aggies. The secondary must improve, though. Michigan State had the worst pass efficiency defense last season in the Big Ten and in 2021 the Spartans had the worst pass defense in the conference.

PRESEASON PROJECTION

LB Jacoby Windman returns for the MSU defense in 2023 (© Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports)