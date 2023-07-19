OPPONENT PREVIEW: Week 11 at Illinois
The college football season is just over one month from kick-off, and training camp is even closer with the first whistle expected to start in the early days of August.
In preparation for the season, the Hoosier is previewing each of Indiana's opponents this season in order. The coverage is part of our expansive preview of the Hoosier's upcoming season under Tom Allen.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: November 11
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
2022 RECAP
Illinois was one of the Big Ten's surprise teams last season. Led by one of the country's best defenses, the Fighting Illini started the season 7-1 under second-year head coach Bret Bielema with notable wins over Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. Following the strong start to the season, Illinois was ranked in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
But the final month of the season included a 1-3 record with losses to Michigan State, Purdue and a close loss to Michigan in Ann Arbor before ending the regular season with. 41-3 win over Northwestern. In the Reliaquest Bowl, Illinois lost to Mississippi State, but the 8-5 finish was the program's best since the 2007 season, which ended with Illinois playing in the 2008 Rose Bowl.
Running back Chase Brown paced the Illinois offenses, rushing for 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns. Star defensive backs Devon Witherspoon, Quan Martin and Sydney Brown were all selected in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft in April.
The Illini likely could have had at least four linemen -- two offensive and two defensive -- selected in April's draft, but Bielema welcomed returns from All-American defensive lineman Johnny Newton, All-Big Ten defensive lineman Keith Randolph, All-Big Ten offensive guard Isaiah Adams and All-Big Ten left tackle Julian Pearl.
In the bowl game loss to Mississippi State, Aaron Henry took control of play-calling duties with former defensive coordinator Ryan Walters taking the head coaching position at Purdue. Walters also brought outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane and running backs coach Cory Patterson with him to Purdue.
Bielema, though, hired Charlie Bullen, a former NFL assistant, to coach the outside linebackers and promoted Henry and defensive line coach Terrance Jamison to co-defensive coordinators. Antonio Fenelus is now the defensive backs coach -- Henry's former position -- and Thad Ward was hired from K-State to lead the running backs.
RETURNING STARTERS
Offense: 6
Defense: 6
Illinois loses several notable players from last season's team, including efficient quarterback Tommy DeVito and stars in the defensive secondary that were all NFL Draft picks. But there are also key player's returning on each side of the football, including wide receiver Isaiah Williams, who is the Big Ten's leading receptions leader in 2023. Williams returns for his third season at wide receiver -- he started his career at quarterback -- after 715 yards and five touchdowns.
Ole Miss transfer quarterback Luke Altmeyer is a former blue-chip prospect, but he's only thrown 54 passes in his college two seasons. Altmeyer battled with Jaxon Dart last season for the starting job, but an injury in Week 2 forced him out of the game and Dart assumed the responsibilities.
Altmeyer's offensive line returns three starters -- left tackle Julian Pearl, left guard Isaiah Adams and right guard Zy Crisler. Crisler could move to right tackle in training camp, though, if Josh Gesky doesn't secure the starting position. Part-time contributor Jordyn Slaughter and JUCO transfer Dez'Mond Schuster are also fighting for snaps on the right side of the line.
As a freshman running back Josh McCray used his powerful frame to run for more than 500 yards. But a knee injury last season limited him to just 19 carries and 56 yards. McCray is expected to share rushing duties with Reggie Love, who ended last season with 316 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively the returns of Johnny Newton, Keith Randolph and All-Big Ten edge rushers Seth Coleman and Gabe Jacas give the Fighting Illini one of the Big Ten's best defensive lines, though depth is a bit of a concern. The linebackers are young, but Tarique Barnes is a good tackler and a proven run-stuffer.
The secondary has questions with just one starter -- corner Taz Nicholson -- returning, but Matthew Bailey flashed at safety last season with three interceptions. Tyler Stain, Kionte Curry and Xavier Scott are competing at cornerback. Transfers Demetrius Hill -- a likely starter after an FWAA Freshman All-American season at Florida International last year -- Clayton Bush and Nicario Harper will likely play safety next to Bailey.
PRESEASON PROJECTION
Illinois enters the 2023 season looking to play in back-to-back bowl games since the 2010-11 seasons, and with strong line of scrimmage play returning on each side of the ball a bowl game is expected.
If Luke Altmeyer has a good season at quarterback, Illinois' offense should have no issue moving the ball with three proven wide receivers returning. Bret Bielema's long history of running back success -- at least one 1,000-yard rusher in all but one of his seasons -- suggests that Illinois will again have a strong rushing attack.
The front seven will need to provide a quality pass rush and continue to serve strong in run defense with an inexperienced defensive backfield, but Newton is one of the best defensive linemen in the country and the tandem with Randolph is one of the best in the Big Ten.
The Illini have a sneaky tough schedule with games at Kansas, vs. Penn State, at Maryland, at Minnesota and at Iowa, but a Big Ten West division title isn't completely out of the question, though Wisconsin and Iowa are the clear favorites.
