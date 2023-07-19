The college football season is just over one month from kick-off, and training camp is even closer with the first whistle expected to start in the early days of August. In preparation for the season, the Hoosier is previewing each of Indiana's opponents this season in order. The coverage is part of our expansive preview of the Hoosier's upcoming season under Tom Allen.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: November 11 Time: TBD TV: TBD

2022 RECAP

Keith Randolph celebrates after an Illinois win (© Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

Illinois was one of the Big Ten's surprise teams last season. Led by one of the country's best defenses, the Fighting Illini started the season 7-1 under second-year head coach Bret Bielema with notable wins over Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. Following the strong start to the season, Illinois was ranked in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. But the final month of the season included a 1-3 record with losses to Michigan State, Purdue and a close loss to Michigan in Ann Arbor before ending the regular season with. 41-3 win over Northwestern. In the Reliaquest Bowl, Illinois lost to Mississippi State, but the 8-5 finish was the program's best since the 2007 season, which ended with Illinois playing in the 2008 Rose Bowl.

Running back Chase Brown paced the Illinois offenses, rushing for 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns. Star defensive backs Devon Witherspoon, Quan Martin and Sydney Brown were all selected in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft in April. The Illini likely could have had at least four linemen -- two offensive and two defensive -- selected in April's draft, but Bielema welcomed returns from All-American defensive lineman Johnny Newton, All-Big Ten defensive lineman Keith Randolph, All-Big Ten offensive guard Isaiah Adams and All-Big Ten left tackle Julian Pearl. In the bowl game loss to Mississippi State, Aaron Henry took control of play-calling duties with former defensive coordinator Ryan Walters taking the head coaching position at Purdue. Walters also brought outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane and running backs coach Cory Patterson with him to Purdue. Bielema, though, hired Charlie Bullen, a former NFL assistant, to coach the outside linebackers and promoted Henry and defensive line coach Terrance Jamison to co-defensive coordinators. Antonio Fenelus is now the defensive backs coach -- Henry's former position -- and Thad Ward was hired from K-State to lead the running backs.

RETURNING STARTERS

Isaiah Williams is the Illini's best wide receiver entering the 2023 season (© Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports)

PRESEASON PROJECTION

Johnny Newton and Seth Coleman give Illinois a potent rushing attack along with Keith Randolph and Gabe Jacas (Matt Marton, Associated Press)