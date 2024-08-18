Indiana football is less than two weeks away from kicking off its season. In preparation for the beginning of the 2024 campaign, TheHoosier.com is previewing each of Indiana football's opponents this season. Up next, the Purdue Boilermakers

Advertisement

GAME INFORMATION Date/Time: Saturday, November 30 at TBD Location: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana TV designation: TBD

2023 SEASON RECAP

2023 was not a kind season to the Boilermakers, as a coaching change in the offseason plus a weak non-conference showing seemingly prevented Purdue from having the season it hoped it could have, Despite the struggles in the non-conference, the struggles being most evident in losses to Fresno State and Syracuse, Purdue had three wins in Big Ten play. The first of those wins came against Illinois in the middle of the season, the Boilers doing so with a great offensive showing, scoring 44 points. After this, though, Purdue lost four straight games, albeit to very strong competition. The games against Ohio State, Michigan, Iowa and Nebraska may have not gone in the Boiler’s favor, but the next two of three would, allowing PU to finish the season strong against Minnesota and Indiana. Hudson Card led the team in passing, with 2387 yards and 15 touchdowns for the former Texas QB. The highest recieving total went to Deion Brooks with 629 yards and seven touchdowns to his name. Finally, the rushing game was led by Devin Mockobee with 817 yards and six touchdowns. Despite the solid ending to the season, as well as some solid performers, losing two of three in non-con plus several more to difficult Big Ten opponents, Purdue did not have the season hit was looking for.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters blows his whistle Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, during Purdue football practice at Bimel Outdoor Practice Complex in West Lafayette, Ind. © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

2024 SEASON OUTLOOK

Purdue enters the 2024 season with similarity low expectations as 2023, but with the new look Big Ten, there is still some excitement in West Lafayette. The Boilers retain several key players from 2023 as well, with Hudson Card and Devin Mockobee set to lead the offense once again. This is a great sign, as these two were the focal points in an, at times, great offense. The defense also has several returning players projected to be a part of the starting unit, as eight of the 11 projected starters are returning Boilermakers. This should be a major plus, as a large number of defenses across the country have seen major turnover, possibly allowing for defensive breakdowns early in the season as they learn to play together. This should not be a problem for the Boilermakers, as their defense should start off on a good note, something they’ll need to do to avoid early season losses like in 2023. Despite this, Purdue has a tough start to the season, including facing off against rival Norte Dame. This could me a major jump starter toward a successful season, but it the most likely outcome happens, it should be a loss to a tough opponent, something the Boilers could get used to, especially in this tough Big Ten. Despite this, Purdue, with its returning talent, could surprise some people if its experience pans out in a way that some may have not expected it to,.

PRESEASON OUTLOOK