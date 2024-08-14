The college football season is less than a month away from kicking off. In preparation for the beginning of the 2024 campaign, TheHoosier.com is previewing each of Indiana football's opponents this season. Up next, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Any season for Ohio State with an 'L' next to the Michigan Wolverines is considered unsuccessful.

That was the case last season for Ryan Day and his Buckeyes as they lost The Game in Ann Arbor with a trip to the Big Ten Championship game on the line in a thriller, 30-24.

The Buckeyes finished their season with a 14-3 loss to the Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl.

After finishing second in team offense in the 2022 season, the Ohio State offense saw a dramatic decline during the 2023 season, finishing 46th in total offense.

Quarterback Kyle McCord has a rough go when it came to finding his groove, especially in big games.

Despite having two highly regarded wide receivers, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, there seemed to be a disconnect for the Ohio State offense.

Harrison Jr, who the Arizona Cardinals drafted with the fourth pick in the NFL Draft, finished in the top-ten in receiving yards last season with 1,211 and finding the end zone 15 times.

However, the success was mainly due to the defense taking the team to another level last season.

Jim Knowles' defense was stellar in every big game. It held teams to 265 yards per game, which was good enough to make it the second-best defense in the country, behind Michigan.

The Buckeyes hope to continue their success defensive and get their offense back up to standard in hopes of making the 12-team College Football Playoff this season.



