The college football season is less than a month away from kicking off. In preparation for the beginning of the 2024 campaign, TheHoosier.com is previewing each of Indiana football's opponents this season. Up next, the Michigan State Spartans.

2023 was not the season the Spartans had planned, as they suspended their head coach, Mel Tucker, after two weeks of play and eventually fired him. This was because of domestic conduct violations and he was replaced by defensive backs coach Harlon Bennett, who was the interim coach for the rest of the season.

As for on the field, it didn't get much better for MSU, as the Spartans went 4-8 with just two wins in Big Ten play. One of those wins did come against IU late in the season, but it was too little too late and Michigan State fell short of a bowl game.

The Spartans started off their season with two wins over Central Michigan and Richmond, defeating those two opponents easily. After this, though, things turned for the worse. MSU lost six straight games, most of which were not even close.

After this six game skid, though, MSU would beat Nebraska at home for its first Big Ten win of 2023. Despite this, the winning ways stopped the very next week, as MSU was defeated by Ohio State handily in a tough road game.

Next, this is where Michigan State faced Indiana, with the Spartans pulling out a narrow victory in Memorial Stadium. It was a very sloppy game, especially towards the end and, with some bad time management by IU, MSU got the win on the road. To finish out the season Michigan State was shutout by Penn State, capping their season off at 4-8 and no bowl game.

Katin Houser was the leading passer for the Spartans, with he and Noah Kim splitting time as the starter, giving them similar numbers overall. The QB position was a main source of MSU's problems, as not having a dependable guy at the position precluded them from getting any momentum going.

For rushing, Nathan Carter led the group with 798 yards, as well as four touchdowns. On the receiving side, Montorie Foster Jr. was the leader with 586 yards and three touchdowns.

This season was not kind to MSU, as losing your expected coach of the future, certainly derails any plans of having a solid season. That, coupled with mediocre QB play, resulted in a lackluster 2023 for MSU.