Indiana football opponent preview: Week 10 versus Michigan State
The college football season is less than a month away from kicking off. In preparation for the beginning of the 2024 campaign, TheHoosier.com is previewing each of Indiana football's opponents this season. Up next, the Michigan State Spartans.
GAME INFORMATION
Date/Time: Saturday, November 3 at TBD
Location: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan
TV designation: TBD
2023 SEASON RECAP
2023 was not the season the Spartans had planned, as they suspended their head coach, Mel Tucker, after two weeks of play and eventually fired him. This was because of domestic conduct violations and he was replaced by defensive backs coach Harlon Bennett, who was the interim coach for the rest of the season.
As for on the field, it didn't get much better for MSU, as the Spartans went 4-8 with just two wins in Big Ten play. One of those wins did come against IU late in the season, but it was too little too late and Michigan State fell short of a bowl game.
The Spartans started off their season with two wins over Central Michigan and Richmond, defeating those two opponents easily. After this, though, things turned for the worse. MSU lost six straight games, most of which were not even close.
After this six game skid, though, MSU would beat Nebraska at home for its first Big Ten win of 2023. Despite this, the winning ways stopped the very next week, as MSU was defeated by Ohio State handily in a tough road game.
Next, this is where Michigan State faced Indiana, with the Spartans pulling out a narrow victory in Memorial Stadium. It was a very sloppy game, especially towards the end and, with some bad time management by IU, MSU got the win on the road. To finish out the season Michigan State was shutout by Penn State, capping their season off at 4-8 and no bowl game.
Katin Houser was the leading passer for the Spartans, with he and Noah Kim splitting time as the starter, giving them similar numbers overall. The QB position was a main source of MSU's problems, as not having a dependable guy at the position precluded them from getting any momentum going.
For rushing, Nathan Carter led the group with 798 yards, as well as four touchdowns. On the receiving side, Montorie Foster Jr. was the leader with 586 yards and three touchdowns.
This season was not kind to MSU, as losing your expected coach of the future, certainly derails any plans of having a solid season. That, coupled with mediocre QB play, resulted in a lackluster 2023 for MSU.
2024 SEASON OUTLOOK
After the disastrous 2023, 2024 should be a blank page for Spartan football as, with new head coach Jonathan Smith, MSU has a chance to improve under the new coach from Oregon State. Smith also brings quarterback Aidan Chiles from OSU, a very talented sophomore who, despite being the backup last season, showed tremendous promise.
This should be a major upgrade at the QB position, which should set the tone for the rest of the offense. As for the rest of the offense, it looks much improved over last season. All three of the projected starting receivers are returnees, notably Foster, the leading receiver from 2023.
Chiles wasn't the only Beaver brought in with coach Smith as projected starting center Tanner Miller and tight end Jack Velling were both a part of Oregon State's team last season, both showing their talent with OSU. This should give Chiles a sense of familiarity usually unseen for a young transfer QB.
Because of all this, the offense should be much improved compared to 2023 and, coupled with a strong defense that should start all juniors and seniors, MSU could have a bowl game in their sights.
Adding Jonathan Smith was a huge move, as Oregon State was one of the most solid teams in not only the Pac-12, but all of college football last year. If the Spartans can get over the coaching fiasco of last year and Aidan Chiles develops like many think he will, coach Smith may have a very solid 2024 season on his hands.
PRESEASON PROJECTION
With both IU and MSU making coaching changes for 2024, a lot is up in the air for this game, especially with it being later in the season. Despite this, both teams are improved, and with last year's matchup being as close as it was, a close game should be expected here.
Indiana is projected to finish lower than Michigan State in the Big Ten, per the polls conducted by the media, but as Hoosier fans know, Cignetti's team could be a wild card in 2024.
All this should point toward a competitive November battle between these two rivals, making the battle for the Old Brass Spittoon one to keep an eye on for later in the year.
