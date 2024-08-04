The college football season is less than a month away from kicking off. In preparation for the beginning of the 2024 campaign, TheHoosier.com is previewing each of Indiana football's opponents this season. Up next, the Washington Huskies.

The 2023 season was more than kind to the Washington Huskies as they made their second College Football Playoff and first national championship game appearance in program history.

Led by former Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer and quarterback Michael Penix Jr, the Huskies went 12-0 in the regular season with marquee victories over four ranked opponents.

The Huskies' offensive prowess throughout the season was more than admirable, but there were games in which the high-powered offense struggled and the defense stood its ground, often leading to narrow victories.

In the final PAC-12 Championship Game, Washington had to play fifth-ranked Oregon for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Led by solid games from Penix Jr., Rome Odunze, and Jalen McMillian, the Huskies escaped with a 34-31 victory in Las Vegas en route to a showdown with Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

Penix Jr. made Hoosier fans proud in the CFP Semifinal, throwing for 430 and two touchdowns, leading the Huskies to a 37-31 victory over the Longhorns.

The luck would run out in Houston as Washington was defeated by Michigan in the National Championship game.

Mere days after the season's conclusion, it was announced that Kalen DeBoer had accepted the head coaching job at Alabama, replacing hall-of-famer Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa.

Additionally, Penix Jr. and Odunze were two of the ten Huskies drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, creating a lot of holes for new head coach Jedd Fisch.