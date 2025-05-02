Blake Smythe Joins IU's 2026 Recruiting Class

Curt Cignetti, Bryant Haines and Pat Kuntz have landed another of IU’s top defensive targets as the 2026 recruiting class continues to take shape. On Friday evening, Blake Smythe announced his commitment to Indiana University. The 6’3” defensive lineman from Franklin, Indiana, chose the Hoosiers over his five other finalists: Wisconsin, Michigan State, Louisville, Purdue and Illinois.

Smythe is a Hoosier legacy. His grandfather Mark played for the Hoosiers from 1979-1983 as a defensive tackle. Smythe was the captain of the 1983 team and was on the 1979 Holiday Bowl Champion team coached by Lee Corso. He led the 1982 squad in tackles for loss with 11. Mark was a 10th round pick by the then St. Louis Cardinals. He is also in the Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame.

Blake told Hoosier Huddle that following in his grandfather's foot steps means "a lot. I mean he was a captain and he won a bowl game with coach Corso then headed to the league and that’s the goal so that would be awesome to do the same with Coach Cig(netti)."