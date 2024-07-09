Indiana football opponent preview: Week 1 versus Florida International
The college football season is right around a month away from kicking off.
In preparation for the beginning of the 2024 campaign, TheHoosier.com is previewing each of Indiana football's opponents this season.
Up first, the Florida International Panthers.
SEE ALSO:
- Position Preview: Indiana's 2024 quarterbacks
- Position Preview: Indiana's 2024 running backs
- Indiana football player preview: Wide receiver Myles Price
- Indiana Football Player Preview: Wide receiver Andison Coby
GAME INFORMATION
Date/Time: Saturday, August 31 at 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.
TV designation: Big Ten Network
2023 SEASON RECAP
A season ago, Florida International finished with a 4-8 overall record for a second consecutive season under head coach Mike McIntyre.
After dropping its season opener, a conference matchup with Louisiana Tech, FIU earned three strong victories throughout non-conference play to get off to a 3-1 start to the year.
However, conference play was not kind for the Panthers, who dropped seven of their final eight contests to finished with a1-7 record in Conference USA.
Led offensively by true freshman signal caller Keyone Jenkins, FIU struggled throughout the season as an offense. The Panthers finished as a bottom 20 FBS team in scoring.
Facing constant and consistent pressure throughout the year -- Jenkins was sacked almost four times a game a season ago -- the Panthers' dual threat quarterback amassed the same number of interceptions as touchdowns last season.
On the ground was where a bulk of FIU's struggles came a season ago. The Panthers also had a tough time moving the ball on the ground, averaging less than 100 rushing yards a game.
On the defensive side of things, FIU allowed opposing teams to run all over them. The Panthers' opposition averaged nearly 200 rushing yards a contest in 2023.
FIU ranked as one of the worst defensive units in the country a season ago, including the worst in Conference USA.
While finding success throughout the their non-conference games, the Panthers finished the season with one or fewer wins in conference play for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
2024 SEASON OUTLOOK
In 2024, Keyone Jenkins returns to likely fill the starting quarterback spot for the Panthers. Boasting a year of experience, Jenkins looks to lead a more well-equipped FIU offense this upcoming season.
The Panthers have their leading rusher from a season ago, Shomari Lawrence, returning, as well as their leading rusher from 2022, Lexington Joseph. Joseph missed last season with a torn ACL, but figures to solidify a strong running back rotation for a team that struggled on the ground in 2023.
Out wide is where the concerns are for the Panthers entering the 2024 season on the offensive side of the ball. Leading receiver Kris Mitchell transferred to Notre Dame this offseason, leaving FIU void of much proven production at the receiver spot.
The Panthers also return two starers from an offensive line that allowed the seventh-most sacks in the nation last year.
If Jenkins can take a couple of natural steps forward in terms of his development, there's reason to believe that behind what should be an improved a rushing attack,
On the other side of the ball, FIU returns five starters from last year's bottom-ranked defense.
The Panthers' leading tackler Donovan Manuel may be gone, but the defense does return two of the group's top four tackles from a season ago.
Additionally, experienced defensive back CJ Christian returns for another year -- Christian tallied a team-high three interceptions in 2023.
PRESEASON PROJECTION
The biggest test for FIU this season will be how they play at home.
The Panthers went winless at home last season after Sep. 9, and have five home contests in 2024 against teams that failed to make a bowl appearance a season ago.
Hopes of a mid-conference finish and even a potential bowl game are certainly in the cards for a much more experienced team heading into the upcoming season when compared to the Panthers' 2023 campaign.
However, after a tough season opener a year ago against Ohio State, Indiana should manage to start the 2024 season off with a win against a team the Hoosiers should handle rather comfortably.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board