Another one of the numerous newcomers at the wide receiver spot this offseason hails originally from The Colony, Texas. Texas Tech transfer receiver Myles Price elected to make Bloomington his next home following four seasons in Lubbock with the Red Raiders. As Price begins to take on the tail end of his collegiate career, recap the wideout's 2023 season at Texas Tech and preview what's ahead for his first season at Indiana.

2023 SEASON RECAP

The 2023 season was more of the same for Price during his time at Texas Tech. Last season marked the third consecutive campaign in which Price amassed more than 35 receptions and north of 400 yards receiving. The slot receiver tallied 43 catches for 410 yards and a career-best five touchdowns last year with the Red Raiders. Price's best game a season ago came in week six on the road in Waco against the Baylor Bears. Price caught 10 passes for 90 yards in that contest, both of which were season-highs. Last year at Texas Tech, Price was also a factor in the Red Raiders' return game. Price returned nine punts a season ago in Lubbock, averaging 21.8 yards a return. Earning honorable mention All-Big 12 honors in 2023 at Texas Tech, Price will look to continue his consistent productivity this upcoming season in his first campaign at Indiana.

2024 SEASON OUTLOOK

One of the many additions the Hoosiers gained out of the transfer portal this offseason, Price figures to occupy Indiana's slot receiver spot in 2024. Smaller in stature at 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, Price fits the slot archetype rather perfectly. A crisp route runner with a knack for getting open underneath and over the middle of the field, Price should help take some of the pressure off of top targets Elijah Sarratt and Donaven McCulley on the outside of the formation. Playing in a high-octane Curt Cignetti and Mike Shanahan-led offense, Price should be able to carve out a role from day one as a security blanket for whomever Indiana's starting quarterback ends up being. Price will also likely get plenty of opportunities to return punts during this upcoming season, however the Hoosiers could also elect to go a number of other directions in that department as well. Whatever workload Price undertakes in 2024, expect the experienced wideout to do exactly what he's done throughout his collegiate career, be a consistent and productive member of the Hoosiers' passing attack.

