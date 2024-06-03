BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana's running back committee looks awfully different heading into the 2024 season compared to what it looked like a year ago. One of the many new faces in the running back room is Wake Forest transfer Justice Ellison, who was one of the first players to jump on the Curt Cignetti train back in December. As Ellison gets set to close out his collegiate career with the Hoosiers, recap the former Demon Deacon's 2023 campaign and preview what's ahead for the tail back.

2023 Season Recap

Last season in Winstom-Salem with the Demon Deacons, Ellison tallied his third consecutive 500-yard season. Ellison has appeared in 35 games over the last three seasons, including 11 in 2023. While the 548 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown wasn't the most productive season of his four-year career at Wake Forest, Ellison has been consistent throughout his career. The 5-foot-10 tail back averaged 4.6 yards per carry a season ago. Ellison didn't factor into the passing game too much, catching just 10 passes for 61 yards last year at Wake Forest. The best game of Ellison's 2023 campaign came in late September versus Georgia Tech. The 200-plus pound back carried the ball 18 times for a season-high 137 rushing yards against the Yellow Jackets. All in all, 2023 was more of the same for Ellison. The experienced half back logged yet another productive season running the ball at the collegiate level.

2024 Season Outlook

Heading into the 2024 season, Indiana doesn't have a definitive starter and backup at the running back spot. Ellison and James Madison transfer Kaelon Black figure to give the Hoosiers a two-headed attack entering the upcoming season, although neither has separated themselves as a clear-cut starter. During Indiana's spring game, Ellison came out with the first team offense to open the first series of the game. However, both Ellison and Black saw plenty of snaps with the first team offense as the spring game wore on. As the 2024 season approaches, Ellison seems likely to garner most of the carries out of the backfield for the Hoosiers. With Black seemingly the more productive receiving back, Ellison should see a bulk of the opportunities in the rushing attack. The addition of Ellison out of the transfer portal this offseason provides Indiana with an experienced back who's been productive throughout his collegiate career. If all goes to plan, Ellison should have no problem recording his fourth straight season of 500-plus yards on the ground.

