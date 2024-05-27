BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - After spending the first four years of his collegiate career at Wake Forest, it didn't take long for Justice Ellison to find a new home after entering the transfer portal in late November. The Ashburn, Virginia native appeared in 43 games and made 20 starts throughout his four seasons with the Demon Deacons, Winston-Salem is the only place Elliison has known throughout his college years. However, less than two weeks after hitting the portal, Ellison announced his commitment to Curt Cignetti and Indiana. "When I hit the portal, it was a no brainer for me," Ellison said back in the spring. "Cignetti, I saw how passionate he was. I was like 'man, this guy is passionate' and that's what I want to be a part of. That was it for me." The passion in which Cignetti oozes with was just part of the reason that Indiana was the best match for Ellison's final season of college football.

Advertisement

Prior to committing to Wake Forest, Ellison was a star at The Flint Hill School in Oakton, Virginia. There, Indiana's offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan would come and watch a younger Ellison dominate at upwards of five positions on both sides of the ball for the Huskies. Shanahan and Cignetti even offered Ellison a scholarship to play wide receiver at James Madison coming out of high school. The connection those two shared and built over the years was another reason that Indiana was a "no brainer" for Ellison. "It almost felt like family," Ellison said of the staff at Indiana. "I wasn't going anywhere new, I already knew these guys from before. They believed in me (in high school)."