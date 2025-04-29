Josh Harris Commits to IU

Name: Josh Harris

Height/Weight: 6’8”/210 pounds

Eligibility: Three years remaining

Birthplace: Pembroke Pines, Florida

Previous Schools: North Florida Ospreys

Stats: 13.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 33.3% from three, 69.5% FT

Metrics: -1.8 Box Score Plus Minus (BPM), 117.1 offensive rating, 35.6%, 13 offensive rebounding rate (8th nationally for freshmen), 19.1 defensive rebounding rate (15th nationally for freshmen), .47 Bayesian Performance Rating (BPR) with -.81 DBPR per Evan Miya

Darian DeVries and the Indiana Hoosiers swooped in for another former member of the North Florida Ospreys as freshman forward Josh Harris committed to IU on Tuesday morning after a Monday visit to Bloomington. Harris is 6’8” and averaged 13.4 points and 7.1 rebounds in 30 games for UNF. Those numbers came in just 22.5 minutes of action per game. The power forward from Pembroke Pines (FL), importantly, has three years of eligibility remaining. Harris had a visit scheduled to Jai Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday but cancelled it after meeting with the IU staff. The freshman was North Florida’s second-leading scorer, behind only IU commit Jasai Miles, and leading rebounder. His defensive rebounding rate was 19.1 and his offensive rebounding rate was 13. Those numbers are both very promising for a freshman and rebounding is a statistic that tends to translate well when a player moves up in levels of competition.

The commitment of Josh Harris brings IU to a total of 11 scholarship players. The Hoosiers will not exceed 13 scholarships used for the 2025-2026 season so that leaves two open roster slots. One of those will almost certainly go to a rim-protecting center and it is very possible that the 13th slot is reserved for Luke Goode as he continues to wait on the ruling from the NCAA on his eligibility.

Josh Harris joins Jasai Miles (guard), Jason Drake (guard), Nick Dorn (forward) and Trent Sisley (forward) as players with multiple years of eligibility remaining.

In addition to his prowess as a rebounder, Josh Harris was effective as a young interior scorer. He shot 62.8 percent on shots at the rim and the majority of his field goal attempts were within the paint (207 out of his 275 total). He had a few strong games against good competition including 22 points and seven rebounds against Georgia Tech, 12 and six against Georgia, eight points and four rebounds in just 15 minutes against Nebraska and 20 points and nine rebounds on 9-11 shooting against NCAA-tournament bound SIU-Edwardsville.