Big Ten Announces Conference Basketball Opponents

Big Ten Conference Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference has announced men’s basketball league opponents for the 2025-26 season. The conference enters its eighth year playing a 20-game schedule. With an 18-team league, each team will play three opponents twice, seven opponents only at home, and seven opponents only on the road. Dates, times, and television designations will be announced later this summer.
Highlighted in the conference slate will be Indiana’s first trip to Los Angeles to play both the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans since December of 1960.
INDIANA 2025-26 BIG TEN CONFERENCE OPPONENTS
Home Only
Iowa
Nebraska
Northwestern
Oregon
Penn State
Washington
Wisconsin
Away Only
Illinois
Maryland
Michigan
Ohio State
Rutgers
UCLA
USC
Home and Away
Michigan State
Minnesota
Purdue