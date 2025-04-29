Big Ten Announces Conference Basketball Opponents

Big Ten Conference Release

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference has announced men’s basketball league opponents for the 2025-26 season. The conference enters its eighth year playing a 20-game schedule. With an 18-team league, each team will play three opponents twice, seven opponents only at home, and seven opponents only on the road. Dates, times, and television designations will be announced later this summer.

Highlighted in the conference slate will be Indiana’s first trip to Los Angeles to play both the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans since December of 1960.

INDIANA 2025-26 BIG TEN CONFERENCE OPPONENTS

Home Only

Iowa

Nebraska

Northwestern

Oregon

Penn State

Washington

Wisconsin

Away Only

Illinois

Maryland

Michigan

Ohio State

Rutgers

UCLA

USC

Home and Away

Michigan State

Minnesota

Purdue