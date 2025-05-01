IUFB Hosting Multiple Four-Star Prospects This Weekend

Rivals' three-star running back Damon Ferguson was in Bloomington this past weekend for an official visit.
With its seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers selected Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke.
For the first time since 2022 an Indiana Hoosier football player has heard their name called during the NFL Draft.
The Indiana Hoosiers landed Jacob Savage as a part of their 2026 HS recruiting class.
The Indiana Hoosiers continue to gain momentum as 3-star DB Kasmir Hicks committed on Thursday.
