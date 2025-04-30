Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 30, 2025
Ranking The Fits For Indiana Draft Picks and UDFA's
circle avatar
Evan Alvarez  •  Hoosier Huddle
Staff Writer
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In