Ahead of his sixth season of college football, preview the former 2022 MAC Player of the Year's upcoming season with the cream and crimson.

Ahead of this upcoming season, Ohio transfer Kurtis Rourke has been given the keys to the offense as Indiana football enters a new era under head coach Curt Cignetti.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana's got a new signal caller heading into the 2024 season.

A season ago with the Bobcats, Rourke turned in yet another solid campaign. After lighting up the MAC in 2022 en route to winning the conference's Player of the Year award, Rourke saw a tad bit of regression in 2023.

The Oakville, Ontario native threw for 2,207 yards last season and completed 63.5% of his passes.

Rourke threw for 1,800 yards or more in all three of his seasons as the Bobcats' starting quarterback. The Hoosiers have had just one quarterback eclipse the 1,800 yard mark since 2019.

Rourke also tossed 11 touchdowns a year ago in his final season at Ohio. He was intercepted five times.

All five of Rourke's interceptions last season came in two games. Rourke threw two interceptions in a win at Florida Atlantic in September and was picked off three times in an October loss on the road against Northern Illinois.

The 6-foot-5, 222 pound Rourke is a pass-first quarterback, but he demonstrated an ability to escape the pocket and pickup yards with his legs last season.

Rourke carried the ball 67 times a year ago in Athens for just north of 200 yards. He found paydirt on the ground on four occasions in 2023 with the Bobcats.

The 2023 season for Rourke wasn't the best of his college career, but he once again put on full display his ability to lead a team to a bowl game through consistent play at the quarterback position.