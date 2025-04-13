Zania Socka-Nguemen Signs With Indiana Women’s Basketball

UCLA Bruins forward Zania Socka-Nguemen (6) shoots during an NCAA Tournament practice session at Spokane Arena. (Photo by James Snook-Imagn Images)

Indiana Women's Basketball solidified its front court on Saturday night with the addition of UCLA transfer and McDonald’s All-American Zania “Big Z” Socka-Nguemen.

The 6’ 3” center was a top-30 recruit out of the Sidwell Friends School in Washington D.C. As a senior, she averaged 12.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. She was named a McDonald’s All-American and was invited to try out for Team USA’s U18 roster.

Socka-Nguemen had both Indiana and UCLA in her final schools out of high school before joining the Bruins. As a freshman at UCLA, Socka-Nguemen averaged 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in her limited playing time. Big Z was part of a Bruins team that finished the season 34-3, reaching the Final Four for the first time in school history. Following this historic season, Socka-Nguemen decided to take her talents to Bloomington, where she will have three years of eligibility left.

As a 6-footer who is a consistent scorer and rebounder, Socka-Nguemen brings some much-needed height to an Indiana team that lost Lilly Meister to the transfer portal and Karoline Striplin to graduation this offseason. Look for her to be a day-one starter for the Hoosiers.