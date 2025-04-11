Kenny Johnson to Join IU Coaching Staff

Former IU assistant coach and current Georgetown assistant coach Kenny Johnson is being hired by Darian DeVries to be one of his assistant coaches. Zach Osterman of the Indy Star first reported the news and it has been confirmed by Hoosier Huddle sources. Kenny Johnson previously worked at Indiana University from 2012 to 2014 as a member of Tom Crean’s staff. During that time, Johnson played a critical role in bringing in two top ten recruiting classes and a third class that was ranked in the top 20 by most recruiting services.

Johnson left Indiana to work for Rick Pitino and the Louisville Cardinals before being embroiled in the scandal that saw Pitino bounced from the Cardinals and he was officially fired from Louisville in November of 2017. He worked for LaSalle from 2018 to 2020, Rhode Island from 2022 to 2024 and spent the past season at Georgetown working for Ed Cooley. Kenny Johnson is known as an excellent recruiter and he has outstanding connections on the East Coast. He is a native of Oxon Hill, Maryland and graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in cellular biology, molecular biology and genetics and then left a career as a protein chemist to pursue a role as a basketball assistant.

At Georgetown, he was part of a staff that landed the 12th ranked recruiting class in the country in 2024 with three top 70 players. This offseason has seen the Hoyas secure KJ Lewis from Arizona, Duncan Powell from Georgia Tech, DeShawn Harris-Smith from Maryland and Langston Love from Baylor.

Kenny Johnson is expected to join a staff for first-year head coach Darian DeVries that includes Nick Norton and Drew Adams with further names to be added in the near future.