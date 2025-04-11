Report: Bradley Associate Head Coach Mike Bargen To Join DeVries' Staff

The new basketball staff for Indiana University is taking shape. Darian DeVries brought Nick Norton with him from West Virginia. He then hired Drew Adams from Cincinnati and news leaked out on Friday that Kenny Johnson (IU assistant from 2012-2014) was leaving Georgetown to work for DeVries and the Hoosiers. According to a report from Aaron Ferguson and Zach Osterman of the Indy Star, Bradley Associate Head Coach Mike Bargen is now joining the staff. His exact job role is unknown and IU has not confirmed the hire but the report says that Bargen will not be one of the five assistant coaches.

Mike Bargen played for Marquette from 1995 to 1999 and was named the most valuable player for the Golden Eagles during his senior season. He received his master's degree from Creighton in 2004 and served as a graduate manager on Dana Altman's staff. He moved to Butler Community College and was an assistant coach there from 2004 to 2007 before being named the head coach ahead of the 2007 campaign. He led the Grizzlies to their first Conference championship since 2001 and led the team to the NJCAA National Tournament in 2009-2010 and then went 29-4 during the 2014-2015 season before joining Bradley's staff as the Associate Head Coach for Brian Wardle. Bargen would have competed against Darian DeVries' Drake teams and the two were on staff together at Creighton. Bargen would also have a relationship with Drew Adams from time spent together in Peoria with the Bradley Braves.



