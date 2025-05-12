IU Baseball vs. Purdue Series Recap

Over the weekend, IU Baseball took 2 of 3 against the Boilermakers in the last home series at Bart Kaufman field of the season.

Game 1: Hoosiers - 8, Boilermakers - 0

• Star of the Game: Ryan Kraft (7 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) put together a fantastic performance in his last home start as a Hoosier.

Game 2: Hoosiers - 1, Boilermakers - 5

• Star of the Game: Jake Hanley (3 for 4 with 1 R and 1 Double) in his first series taste of the IU/Purdue rivalry, as the 6’6” freshman first baseman was the best Hoosier hitter of the game.

Game 3: Hoosiers - 14, Boilermakers - 4

• Stars of the Game: Korbyn Dickerson (3 for 5 with 4 RBI and 1 HR) continues his incredible season with a great rubber game performance and Cole Gilley (6 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K), like Kraft, finishes strong in his last home start as a Hoosier.