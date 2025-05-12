IU Baseball vs. Purdue Series Recap
Over the weekend, IU Baseball took 2 of 3 against the Boilermakers in the last home series at Bart Kaufman field of the season.
Game by Game:
Game 1: Hoosiers - 8, Boilermakers - 0
• Star of the Game: Ryan Kraft (7 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) put together a fantastic performance in his last home start as a Hoosier.
Game 2: Hoosiers - 1, Boilermakers - 5
• Star of the Game: Jake Hanley (3 for 4 with 1 R and 1 Double) in his first series taste of the IU/Purdue rivalry, as the 6’6” freshman first baseman was the best Hoosier hitter of the game.
Game 3: Hoosiers - 14, Boilermakers - 4
• Stars of the Game: Korbyn Dickerson (3 for 5 with 4 RBI and 1 HR) continues his incredible season with a great rubber game performance and Cole Gilley (6 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K), like Kraft, finishes strong in his last home start as a Hoosier.
Result of the Series:
The Hoosiers now have an RPI of 69, up 4 spots entering the weekend. The NCAA Baseball Tournament follows a similar format to basketball, as 64 teams can qualify (there is no play-in game, like basketball). Thus, Indiana has some work to do on their RPI to make their case for the Tourney more convincing. Fortunately, the next 4 games on the Hoosiers’ schedule are against higher quality teams, presenting an opportunity to strengthen the ever so important resume. The opponents are:
• Tuesday, 5/13 @ Cincinnati (RPI of 35)
• Thursday, 5/15 @ Michigan (RPI of 55)
• Friday, 5/16 @ Michigan (RPI of 55)
• Saturday, 5/17 @ Michigan (RPI of 55)
Then, of course, the Big Ten Tournament follows, presenting even more opportunity.
The path is there for the Hoosiers to qualify for the NCAA Baseball Tournament and Indiana certainly has the talent to do so. Tune into Hoosier Huddle for all of your IU Baseball coverage as we head into the final stretch of the season.