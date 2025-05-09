IU Baseball vs. Purdue Preview

Indiana: The Hoosiers have had an up and down season thus far and currently sit on the outside of the NCAA tournament if the season ended today. Devin Taylor has been phenomenal and recently set the record for most homeruns in Indiana program history. He is on pace to be a 1st round pick in the upcoming MLB draft and tears the cover off the ball day in and day out.

Per iuhoosiers.com Indiana is currently 2 wins away from 2,500 all time wins. The Hoosiers would love to hit that milestone against their in-state rivals and very well could reach it by Sunday’s game.

Per iuhoosiers.com, senior Ryan Kraft will play his final games at Bart Kaufman Field this weekend. Fitting that they are against Purdue. If he can amass 15 more strikeouts over his next few starts (this weekend + the next away series + the big ten tournament), he will become the 11th member of the 200+ strikeout club in program history.

If the Hoosiers can end their season on a high note, there is still a chance to sneak into the NCAA tournament. It all starts in this series, however, where the Hoosiers will need to remain hot top to bottom.





Purdue: While Purdue has a better record than the Hoosiers, the underlying metrics tell a different story. Purdue has pummeled teams well below their quality, going 19-4 in Quad 4 games and have a non-conference strength of schedule of 293. Despite the easy schedule, Purdue has an average scoring margin of +2.1 runs per game (59th in the country). The Hoosiers, facing a much more difficult schedule, have an average scoring margin of +2.2 runs per game (54th in the country).

Per iuhoosiers.com, the Boilermakers are 4-11 against the Hoosiers in their last 15 games. No doubt, Purdue will be looking to turn the tide this weekend as they look to make a case for the NCAA tournament. While their SOS likely leaves them out at the end of the day, if they can finish strong and make a run in the tournament, people will begin turning their heads. A lot needs to happen for that to occur, however.



