Published May 12, 2025
Hoosier Huddle Podcast: Spring IUFB Update with Rhett Lewis
Sammy Jacobs  •  Hoosier Huddle
Sammy Jacobs of Hoosier Huddle talks with NFL Network Analyst and BTN Sideline reporter Rhett Lewis about Indiana Football's spring. They discuss the spring game, each position group and go in depth on what Fernando Mendoza brings to the offense.