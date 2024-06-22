Filled with newcomers and a handful of returners, Indiana's wide receiver room is uber talented entering the upcoming 2024 season. One of the many wideouts who made their way to Bloomington by way of the transfer portal this offseason is former James Madison standout Elijah Sarratt. As Sarratt begins to embark on his third season of college football with a third different school, recap the Stafford, Virginia native's all-conference campaign in 2023 and preview what could be in store for 2024 with the Hoosiers.

Advertisement

CHECK OUT THEHOOSIER.COM'S OTHER 2024 INDIANA FOOTBALL PREVIEWS BELOW

2023 SEASON RECAP

Sarratt's 2023 season was his first year at the FBS level. After beginning his career at Saint Francis (Pa.) in the FCS, Sarratt transferred up a level to the FBS at James Madison. The 6-foot-2 receiver wasted no time getting acclimated to a tougher level of competition in 2023. Working with a new quarterback and in a new system, Sarratt excelled, just as he's done along every stop of his football playing career. With the Dukes in 2023, Sarratt appeared in all 13 games, tallying 82 receptions. That mark ranked inside the top-25 in the country. Sarratt added 1,191 receiving yards -- 11th in the nation -- and hauled in eight touchdowns. One of Sarratt's best games of the 2023 campaign came in late November in a road matchup with Coastal Carolina. Sarratt caught six passes for 107 yards and found the end zone on four separate occasions in that contest. Sarratt was rarely involved in JMU's ground attack a season ago, carrying the ball just one time for a one-yard score -- the lone rushing touchdown came in that dominant performance versus Coastal Carolina. For Sarratt's efforts a year ago, the wideout garnered first team All-Sun Belt honors, as he dominated week in and week out.

2024 SEASON OUTLOOK

Sarratt was a prized pickup for Cignetti and Indiana's coaching staff this offseason, and he seems set to play opposite of returning Hoosier wideout Donaven McCulley this season on the outside of the formation. The duo of Sarratt and McCulley gives Indiana one of the top wide receiver duos in the Big Ten. While Sarratt appeared to assume the No. 1 wide receiver role in the Hoosiers' spring game, the combination of Sarratt and McCulley should be viewed as more of a 1A and 1B situation. Neither receiver is the clear-cut top target for Indiana entering the season, which will provide a challenge for opposing defenses as they prepare to game plan against the Hoosiers' passing game. Sarratt has shown no issue with adjusting to new places and new quarterbacks throughout his collegiate career. Although Sarratt's in yet another new place ahead of his junior season, the Virginia native has plenty of experience both playing in and excelling in Cignetti and offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan's offense. It may be tough for Sarratt to match the prolific season he had a year ago -- Indiana hasn't had a receiver record 1,000-plus yards in a single season since Whop Philyor eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark in 2019. Nevertheless, given that defenses won't be able to focus as much of their attention on Sarratt given the talent around him in the Hoosiers' receiving corp, Sarratt should be in store for another fantastic season playing for Cignetti.

FROM CIGNETTI