BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Yet another new face in the Indiana running back room, Ty Son Lawton made his way to Bloomington by way of Harrisonburg this offseason. Following Curt Cignetti from James Madison to Indiana, Lawton provides some much needed depth and experience to the Hoosiers' crop of tail backs. As Lawton gets set to enter his seventh season of college football, recap running back's season a year ago with the Dukes and preview what may be in store for his first campaign with the Hoosiers.

Advertisement

2023 Season Recap

Lawton spent the 2023 season at James Madison as the Dukes' No. 2 running back, backing up fellow Indiana newcomer Kaelon Black. A 5-foot-9, 207 pound back, Lawton appeared in 12 of James Madison's games a season ago, yet only recorded one start. Over the course of the season, Lawton still saw a fairly hefty workload. Tallying 126 carries on the year, Lawton registered 568 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. Lawton also added 19 receptions for 174 yards and a touchdown through the air in 2023. A year ago with the Dukes, Lawton handled a majority of the goal line touches in the ground game. Lawton taking over for Black near the end zone was commonplace at James Madison during the 2023 season. Despite playing second fiddle to Black in the Dukes' running back room, Lawton still managed to put together quite the productive 2023 campaign.

2024 Season Outlook

With fellow incomers Black and Wake Forest transfer Justice Ellison expected to see a heavy workload in 2024, the Hoosiers' running back room is talented and crowded. For Lawton, that could mean a slightly smaller role in 2024 compared to the role he held during the 2023 season. In the Hoosiers' spring game, Lawton appeared to be playing behind both Ellison and Black. Despite seemingly taking a backseat in the spring game, Lawton still had an impressive game. A 13-yard touchdown run was one of the highlights for the running backs on the night. If Lawton does end up as Indiana's third-string running back entering the season, it's likely that he'll still see enough touches to positively impact the game for the Hoosiers. Short yardage and goal-to-go situations may still be handed to Lawton in the upcoming season, given the half back's maneuverability in small spaces and ability to shed tackles. No matter the exact role that Lawton fills in 2024, the experienced tail back should thrive for the cream and crimson.

From Cignetti