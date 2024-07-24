Indiana football opponent preview: Week 5 versus Maryland
The college football season is right around a month away from kicking off. In preparation for the beginning of the 2024 campaign, TheHoosier.com is previewing each of Indiana football's opponents this season. Up next, the Maryland Terrapins.
GAME INFORMATION
Date/Time: Saturday, September 28 at 12 p.m. ET (Unconfirmed)
Location: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana
TV designation: Big Ten Network (Unconfirmed)
***It was announced on Wednesday that BTN Tailgate will visit Bloomington for this week five matchup between Indiana and Maryland. Per the release, the game is set for a noon kickoff, and given that fact that BTN Tailgate will be there, that points to the game being televised on Big Ten Network. At this time, both the kick off time and the TV designation have not been confirmed.***
2023 SEASON RECAP
Maryland made it three consecutive seasons with a bowl game win in 2023, with a win over Auburn in Music City Bowl last season to cap off an 8-5 campaign in 2023.
Much of the Terrapins' success last season can be attributed to their potent passing attack.
Ranking first in the Big Ten and 22nd in the country with 278.9 air yards a game, Taulia Tagovailoa torched defenses throughout the 2023 season -- something Indiana saw first-hand last year.
On the ground a season ago, familiar foe Roman Hemby led the Terps in rushing yet again. He tallied 680 rushing yards on 142 carries last season, finding the end zone four times on the ground last season.
Hemby also factored into the passing game quite a bit for Maryland a season ago, bringing 38 catches for 349 yards and three additional scores.
The Terrapins' leading receiver a year ago was Jeshaun Jones -- who caught six passes for 121 yards against the Hoosiers in 2023. Jones earned a third team All-Big Ten selection last season after catching 56 passes for 790 yards and four touchdowns.
Maryland's defensive unit put together a strong 2023 campaign as well, finishing the season as Big Ten's seventh ranked defense, allowing 334.1 yards per game.
The Terrapins defense allowed 208.6 passing yards a game in 2023 -- 38th in the country -- and 125.5 yards on the ground per contest -- 34th in the nation.
The biggest strength of Maryland's defensive unit in 2023 was turning teams over. The Terps finished the season second in the conference and 13th in the country with 24 takeaways last season.
2024 SEASON OUTLOOK
Redshirt junior Billy Edwards is back this season to compete for the starting quarterback job with NC State transfer MJ Morris.
Edwards appeared in eight games last year for the Terrapins, completing 10 of his 30 passing attempts for 128 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Edwards also finished the season with a team-high seven rushing touchdowns.
Morris threw for 719 yards and seven touchdown during his 2023 season at NC State. He threw five interceptions as well.
Back for another year at Maryland is stud tail back Roman Hemby, as well as senior receivers Tai Felton -- 48 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns in 2023 -- and Kaden Prather -- 42 receptions for 666 yards and five touchdowns.
The offensive line may be a concern for the Terps heading into 2024. Redshirt junior Kyle Long and redshirt senior Conor Fagan are the only two players along the offensive line returning for Maryland this season, they combined for nine starts during 2023.
The only transfer addition the Terps made this offseason on the defensive side of the football was Jalen Huskey from Bowling Green, a first team All-MAC selection at DB in 2023.
While leading tackler Beau Brade isn't back for the 2024 season, the Terps' second and third leading tackle getters from last year are. Ruben Hyppolite II -- a third team All-Big Ten selection from last season -- and Dante Trader Jr. both could be in store for monster seasons with the Terrapins.
Additionally, Kellan Wyatt -- who lead the team with 4.5 sacks in 2023 -- returns for the 2024 season, as does the fourth-highest graded returning pass rusher in the Big Ten according to Pro Football Focus, Donnell Brown.
If whomever Maryland's starting quarterback ends up being in 2024 can fill the void left by Taulia Tagovailoa's departure, the Terps could make it four straight seasons with a bowl win under Mike Locksley.
PRESEASON PROJECTION
There's plenty of returning talent for this Maryland squad ahead of the 2024 season, including one of the top half backs in the conference.
However, losing Tagovailoa this offseason is undoubtedly a big blow for a Terrapin offense that relied so heavily on his playmaking ability last season.
In USA Today's preseason media poll, Maryland was picked to finish 11th in the Big Ten in 2024.
If a week three matchup in Pasadena against UCLA doesn't provide a clear look at what the 2024 Hoosiers are made of, then a week five test at home versus a strong Maryland team certainly will.
