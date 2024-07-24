The college football season is right around a month away from kicking off. In preparation for the beginning of the 2024 campaign, TheHoosier.com is previewing each of Indiana football's opponents this season. Up next, the Maryland Terrapins.

***It was announced on Wednesday that BTN Tailgate will visit Bloomington for this week five matchup between Indiana and Maryland. Per the release, the game is set for a noon kickoff, and given that fact that BTN Tailgate will be there, that points to the game being televised on Big Ten Network. At this time, both the kick off time and the TV designation have not been confirmed.***

Maryland made it three consecutive seasons with a bowl game win in 2023, with a win over Auburn in Music City Bowl last season to cap off an 8-5 campaign in 2023.

Much of the Terrapins' success last season can be attributed to their potent passing attack.

Ranking first in the Big Ten and 22nd in the country with 278.9 air yards a game, Taulia Tagovailoa torched defenses throughout the 2023 season -- something Indiana saw first-hand last year.

On the ground a season ago, familiar foe Roman Hemby led the Terps in rushing yet again. He tallied 680 rushing yards on 142 carries last season, finding the end zone four times on the ground last season.

Hemby also factored into the passing game quite a bit for Maryland a season ago, bringing 38 catches for 349 yards and three additional scores.

The Terrapins' leading receiver a year ago was Jeshaun Jones -- who caught six passes for 121 yards against the Hoosiers in 2023. Jones earned a third team All-Big Ten selection last season after catching 56 passes for 790 yards and four touchdowns.

Maryland's defensive unit put together a strong 2023 campaign as well, finishing the season as Big Ten's seventh ranked defense, allowing 334.1 yards per game.

The Terrapins defense allowed 208.6 passing yards a game in 2023 -- 38th in the country -- and 125.5 yards on the ground per contest -- 34th in the nation.

The biggest strength of Maryland's defensive unit in 2023 was turning teams over. The Terps finished the season second in the conference and 13th in the country with 24 takeaways last season.