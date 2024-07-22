USA Today releases 2024 Big Ten preseason media poll, All-Big Ten teams
The Big Ten as a conference has undergone many changes this offseason with the addition of four new teams from the west coast.
On Monday morning, USA Today released its 2024 preseason media poll, projecting the final conference standings in a Big Ten with no divisions and now 18 programs.
Below is where USA Today projects each team in the Big Ten to finish the 2024 season.
1. Ohio State
2. Oregon
3. Michigan
4. Penn State
5. USC
6. Iowa
7. Wisconsin
8. Nebraska
9. Washington
10. Rutgers
11. Maryland
12. Michigan State
13. Minnesota
14. UCLA
15. Illinois
16. Indiana
17. Northwestern
18. Purdue
USA Today also published its 2024 Preseason All-Big Ten team, although no Hoosiers were selected amongst the All-Big Ten teams.
Punter James Evans was listed under the "also receiving votes" category for punters, and wide receiver Donaven McCulley also received votes as an "all-purpose" player.
With national expectations seemingly not matching the expectations from Curt Cignetti and the Indiana football program itself, the Hoosiers will have to look to prove much of the national media wrong this upcoming season.
Indiana's schedule features six Big Ten games against teams that sit in the bottom half of the USA Today preseason media poll.
