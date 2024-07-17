The college football season is right around a month away from kicking off. In preparation for the beginning of the 2024 campaign, TheHoosier.com is previewing each of Indiana football's opponents this season. Up next, the UCLA Bruins.

A season ago, UCLA went 8-5 overall and 4-5 in conference play. Highlighted by wins over Colorado and USC, the Bruins had a fairly up and down 2023 campaign.

In 2023, UCLA boasted a strong offensive attack. The Bruins ranked 32nd in the nation -- higher than any Big Ten team -- in total offense last season, averaging 427.1 yards per game.

Where UCLA really excelled on the offensive side of the ball last year was on the ground, where the Bruins ranked as a top-20 rushing attack in the country.

Half backs T.J Harden -- who is back for the 2024 season -- and Greenwood, Indiana native Carson Steele -- who left for the NFL -- formed a formidable one-two punch on the ground last year.

On the ground last season, UCLA averaged 197.9 yards a contest and 4.9 yards per carry. The Bruins found the end zone on the ground 21 times during the 2023 season.

At least some of UCLA's success on the ground last season can be attributed to the play of its offensive line.

The Bruins' offensive front graded as the 39th-best run blocking bunch in the country last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

UCLA's 2023 passing attack on the other hand was a bit of a mixed bag.

After benching sophomore quarterback Dante Moore, who's now at Oregon, around the midway point of the regular season, redshirt senior Ethan Garbers took over starting signal caller duties down the stretch run of the season.

Garbers, who is back at UCLA this upcoming season, led the Bruins to a 4-2 record over his six starts. He threw for 1,136 yards and 11 touchdowns, while completing 67.1% of his passes last season.

On the defensive side of things, UCLA was one of the top units in the country in 2023.

The Bruins finished the season last year ranked inside the top-15 in the country in both points allowed per game (18.4) and total offense allowed per game (301.5).

As good as the Bruins were running the ball offensively last season, they were even more impressive at stopping the run. UCLA allowed just 80.8 rushing yards a game in 2023 -- the second-best mark in the country.

All told, UCLA's 8-5 2023 campaign was capped off by a two-score victory over Boise State in the Starco Brands LA Bowl.