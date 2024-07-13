The college football season is right around a month away from kicking off. In preparation for the beginning of the 2024 campaign, TheHoosier.com is previewing each of Indiana football's opponents this season. Up next, the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

Western Illinois finished the 2023 season at the bottom of the Missouri Valley Conference with an 0-11 overall record and an 0-8 record in conference play.

The 2023 season marked the second consecutive season in which the Leathernecks went without a win. Western Illinois hasn't won a game since 2021 and the Leathernecks have just four wins since the 2019 season.

During its final season in the Missouri Valley Conference, Western Illinois finished the year at the bottom of the FCS in total offense. The Leathernecks averaged just 231.5 yards per game a season ago.

Western Illinois averaged 12.5 points a game -- third-fewest in the FCS -- struggling throughout the year on the offensive side of the ball.

The offensive line appeared to be the biggest issue for the Leathernecks last season. Western Illinois surrendered 50 sacks last season and averaged just 1.5 yards per carry.

The Leathernecks' struggles extended well beyond just on the offensive side of things, as Western Illinois had an equally poor season defensively in 2023.

Western Illinois allowed the most total yards in the FCS last season -- 477.9 -- while surrendering a FCS-worst 46.3 points per game in 2023.

Throughout the entirety of the 2023 campaign, the Leathernecks tallied just six sacks as a team -- the lowest mark in the FCS -- and opponents successfully converted on over 50% of third downs.

Playing just one game to within a score last season, Western Illinois continued to be one of the worst teams -- if not the worst -- in the FCS a season ago.