Indiana football opponent preview: Week 2 versus Western Illinois
The college football season is right around a month away from kicking off. In preparation for the beginning of the 2024 campaign, TheHoosier.com is previewing each of Indiana football's opponents this season. Up next, the Western Illinois Leathernecks.
SEE ALSO:
- Indiana football opponent preview: Week 1 versus Florida International
- Position Preview: Indiana's 2024 wide receivers
GAME INFORMATION
Date/Time: Friday, September 6 at 7 p.m. ET
Location: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.
TV designation: Big Ten Network
2023 SEASON RECAP
Western Illinois finished the 2023 season at the bottom of the Missouri Valley Conference with an 0-11 overall record and an 0-8 record in conference play.
The 2023 season marked the second consecutive season in which the Leathernecks went without a win. Western Illinois hasn't won a game since 2021 and the Leathernecks have just four wins since the 2019 season.
During its final season in the Missouri Valley Conference, Western Illinois finished the year at the bottom of the FCS in total offense. The Leathernecks averaged just 231.5 yards per game a season ago.
Western Illinois averaged 12.5 points a game -- third-fewest in the FCS -- struggling throughout the year on the offensive side of the ball.
The offensive line appeared to be the biggest issue for the Leathernecks last season. Western Illinois surrendered 50 sacks last season and averaged just 1.5 yards per carry.
The Leathernecks' struggles extended well beyond just on the offensive side of things, as Western Illinois had an equally poor season defensively in 2023.
Western Illinois allowed the most total yards in the FCS last season -- 477.9 -- while surrendering a FCS-worst 46.3 points per game in 2023.
Throughout the entirety of the 2023 campaign, the Leathernecks tallied just six sacks as a team -- the lowest mark in the FCS -- and opponents successfully converted on over 50% of third downs.
Playing just one game to within a score last season, Western Illinois continued to be one of the worst teams -- if not the worst -- in the FCS a season ago.
2024 SEASON OUTLOOK
Following the Leathernecks second consecutive season without a win, Western Illinois was prompted to make a head coaching change.
Coming over from Eastern Illinois where he spent the past two seasons at Eastern Illinois as the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterback Coach, Joe Davis has taken the helm of the Leathernecks football program ahead of the 2024 season.
The coaching staff isn't the only part of the program that have undergone changes this offseason, as Western Illinois has officially made the switch from the Missouri Valley Conference to the Ohio Valley Conference entering he 2024 campaign.
In 2024, Western Illinois isn't returning much offensive production from one of the worst offenses in the FCS last season.
The Leathernecks will have a new quarterback in 2024, either Ventura College transfer Chris Irvin or true freshman Antwon McKay Jr will likely claim the starting spot.
Western Illinois also has new faces at running back, wide receiver and offensive line, although considering how ineffective the Leathernecks' offense was last year, the new faces could be exactly what Western Illinois needs.
While most of the offensive production from 2023 is gone, Western Illinois returns its top three tacklers from the 2023 campaign.
All told, six starters are returning for the Leathernecks in 2024, including leading tackler Bradyn Smith in the secondary.
Losers of 24 straight games, Western Illinois is a new look team entering the 2024 season. Time will tell if it's enough to keep the Leathernecks from another winless season.
PRESEASON PROJECTION
Western Illinois has consistently been one of the worst teams in the FCS over the last couple of season. The Leathernecks have lost 47 of their last 51 games.
With loads of changes to the program this offseason, including a plethora of roster changes and a new coaching staff, Western Illinois is looking to shake the title of being the worst FCS team in the country.
Regardless of the the Leathernecks' changes entering 2024, when Indiana hosts Western Illinois in week two, the Hoosiers should have no problem dispatching the Leathernecks with ease.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board