Indiana football opponent preview: Week 4 versus Charlotte
The college football season is right around a month away from kicking off. In preparation for the beginning of the 2024 campaign, TheHoosier.com is previewing each of Indiana football's opponents this season. Up next, the Charlotte 49ers.
GAME INFORMATION
Date/Time: Saturday, September 21 at TBA
Location: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana
TV designation: TBA
2023 SEASON RECAP
Over the course of a disappointing 3-9 season (2-6 in AAC play) a year ago, Charlotte struggled on the offensive side of the football under first year head coach Biff Poggi.
Ranking within the bottom 20 offenses in the entire country, the 49ers 312.8 yards per game and scored just 17.5 points a contest -- the eight-fewest figure in the country.
Starting quarterback Trexler Ivey completed just 55.2% of his passes a year ago. He threw four touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 11 games played for the 49ers who won just once at home inside of Jerry Richardson Stadium.
The other signal caller that saw ample playing time last season was Jalon Jones, who is much more of a threat with his legs than his arms.
He faced similar struggles through the air, recording more interceptions than touchdown passes last year, however Jones did lead the 49ers in rushing last season with just under 500 yards on the ground.
The leading pass catcher in 2023 for Charlotte was Jarius Mack. Mack hauled in 25 passes for 453 yards and two scores last season.
The 49ers were much better on the defensive side of things in 2023. Charlotte held its opposition to 374.2 total yards of offense a game, including 212.7 yards per game through the air -- both figures ranked inside the top-65 in the country last season.
In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, Charlotte's secondary graded out as one of the nation's best coverage units, ranking 17th in the nation.
Linebacker Demetrius Knight -- who's now at South Carolina -- and defensive lineman Eyabi Okie-Anoma -- who's now in the NFL -- were big time players for Charlotte in 2023.
Knight led the team in tackles and interceptions, while Okie-Anoma led the 49ers in tackles for loss and sacks.
The first season under Poggi was a struggle for Charlotte, but the 49ers displayed flashes of what could make them a team challenging for a bowl game in 2024.
2024 SEASON OUTLOOK
Following his first year in charge of the 49ers, Poggi did what every coach in college sports does these days, he hit the transfer portal.
After subpar play at the quarterback spot during the 2023 season, Poggi went out and landed Florida transfer Max Brown out of the portal to add some competition for the starting spot.
While the Charlotte returns its top six leading receivers from a season ago, Middle Tennessee transfer Justin Olson provides the 49ers with another weapon on the outside.
Also back for the 2024 season is running back Terron Kellman. Even though Kellman was beat out by Jalon Jones as the team's leading rusher in 2023, Kellman -- as well as Iowa State transfer Cartevious Norton and Michigan transfer CJ Stokes -- should factor heavily into the 49ers' ground attack this season.
The position group most affected by the transfer portal for Charlotte was the offensive line. With just one returning starter, Poggi earned commitments from four transfer lineman to help plug the many holes along the offensive front.
On the defensive side of the ball, the secondary -- one of Charlotte's strengths in 2023 -- has almost a completely new look to it.
The 49ers have just a single returning starter -- Dontae Balfour -- in the defensive back room, so it's once again a group that will feature a bunch of transfers -- seven to be exact.
The only other defensive starter the 49ers bring back from last year's group his linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, who tallied nine tackles for loss in 2023.
PRESEASON PROJECTION
The 2024 campaign will mark a decade of FBS football for a Charlotte football program that took about a 70-year hiatus from the 1940s to 2013.
Despite a top-70 incoming transfer class, the 49ers are still projected to finished at or near the bottom of the American in 2024.
On paper, this one should be relatively straight forward for the Hoosiers.
However, a week after a big early season contest in Pasadena against UCLA, Charlotte could pose some problems for the Indiana if the Hoosiers don't show up ready to play.
