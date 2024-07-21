The college football season is right around a month away from kicking off. In preparation for the beginning of the 2024 campaign, TheHoosier.com is previewing each of Indiana football's opponents this season. Up next, the Charlotte 49ers.

Over the course of a disappointing 3-9 season (2-6 in AAC play) a year ago, Charlotte struggled on the offensive side of the football under first year head coach Biff Poggi.

Ranking within the bottom 20 offenses in the entire country, the 49ers 312.8 yards per game and scored just 17.5 points a contest -- the eight-fewest figure in the country.

Starting quarterback Trexler Ivey completed just 55.2% of his passes a year ago. He threw four touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 11 games played for the 49ers who won just once at home inside of Jerry Richardson Stadium.

The other signal caller that saw ample playing time last season was Jalon Jones, who is much more of a threat with his legs than his arms.

He faced similar struggles through the air, recording more interceptions than touchdown passes last year, however Jones did lead the 49ers in rushing last season with just under 500 yards on the ground.

The leading pass catcher in 2023 for Charlotte was Jarius Mack. Mack hauled in 25 passes for 453 yards and two scores last season.

The 49ers were much better on the defensive side of things in 2023. Charlotte held its opposition to 374.2 total yards of offense a game, including 212.7 yards per game through the air -- both figures ranked inside the top-65 in the country last season.

In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, Charlotte's secondary graded out as one of the nation's best coverage units, ranking 17th in the nation.

Linebacker Demetrius Knight -- who's now at South Carolina -- and defensive lineman Eyabi Okie-Anoma -- who's now in the NFL -- were big time players for Charlotte in 2023.

Knight led the team in tackles and interceptions, while Okie-Anoma led the 49ers in tackles for loss and sacks.

The first season under Poggi was a struggle for Charlotte, but the 49ers displayed flashes of what could make them a team challenging for a bowl game in 2024.