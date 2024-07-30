The college football season is right around a month away from kicking off. In preparation for the beginning of the 2024 campaign, TheHoosier.com is previewing each of Indiana football's opponents this season. Up next, the Northwestern Wildcats.

In 2023, Northwestern saw an abundance of success, shocking many around the country.

With a 1-11 record the year prior and the firing of former head coach Pat Fitzgerald amidst hazing allegations, David Braun took over the program and excelled immediately.

Finishing the year with an 8-5 record, the Wildcats ended the season on a high note with a 14-7 win over Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl, as Braun was named Big Ten Coach of the Year.

The success Northwestern enjoyed on the gridiron during the 2023 season was not a byproduct of strong offensive play.

A season ago, the Wildcats finished within the bottom 10 of the FBS in total offense. They averaged just 303.9 yards a game last year.

The passing game (202 yards per game for 96th in the FBS) fared slightly better than the ground attack (101.9 yards per game for 124th in the FBS) during the 2023 campaign.

Through the air, ex-Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant led the Wildcats in passing in 2023. He threw for 1,807 yards and 13 touchdowns to go along with six interceptions a season ago.

Bryant's favorite target in the passing game during the 2023 season was Cam Johnson. Finishing the year with 54 catches for 715 yards and six touchdowns, Johnson led the Wildcats in each of those receiving categories.

On the ground, Cam Porter paced Northwestern in rushing yards. He finished with 651 yards on the ground and four touchdowns in 2023.

Most of Northwestern's 2023 success can be attributed to its stout defense.

Finishing 36th in the country in total defense a season ago, the Wildcats had the 15th ranked pass defense in 2023.

Those rankings combined with Northwestern's knack at forcing turnovers last season -- they ranked 27th in the nation with 22 takeaways -- provided a challenge for opposing offenses.

Defensive lineman Aidan Hubbard led Northwestern in sacks a season ago, Bryce Gallagher paced the team in tackles.

The Wildcats saw a ton of success in 2023. One of the biggest question marks surrounding the program entering 2024, is if Northwestern can do it again.