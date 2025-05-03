Hoosiers Land Cal Transfer Wide Receiver Jonathan Brady

Indiana entered the spring transfer portal window with a need at receiver after losing Tyler Morris for the season. The Hoosiers found their answer in California transfer Jonathan Brady.
Brady is a 5'10" 180-pound receiver who will be a senior in 2025. He played the 2024 season at California and played his first two seasons at New Mexico State.
While at Cal, Brady played in 13 games making 36 catches for 386 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. He played 455 snaps with most of them coming lining up wide as a receiver.
However when he played two years at New Mexico State, Brady mainly played in the slot (741 snaps according to PFF). He also served as the kick and punt returner for the Aggies. In 15 games as a sophomore at NMSU he totaled 866 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns. As a freshman Brady had 597 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
How Brady Fits in at IU
When Curt Cignetti announced Morris' injury early in spring practice it not only dealt IU a blow in the receiver room, but on special teams as well. IU lost what would have been their top punt returner and their starting slot receiver.
Brady fits both of those roles even though he did not return punts or play much in the slot at Cal.
Brady also played with current Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza at Cal and had quite the connection which culminated in a game-winning touchdown in their rivalry game against Stanford.