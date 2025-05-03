Hoosiers Land Cal Transfer Wide Receiver Jonathan Brady

Indiana entered the spring transfer portal window with a need at receiver after losing Tyler Morris for the season. The Hoosiers found their answer in California transfer Jonathan Brady.

Brady is a 5'10" 180-pound receiver who will be a senior in 2025. He played the 2024 season at California and played his first two seasons at New Mexico State.

Nov 30, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Jonathan Brady (6) in action during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the California Golden Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. (Photo by Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

While at Cal, Brady played in 13 games making 36 catches for 386 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. He played 455 snaps with most of them coming lining up wide as a receiver. However when he played two years at New Mexico State, Brady mainly played in the slot (741 snaps according to PFF). He also served as the kick and punt returner for the Aggies. In 15 games as a sophomore at NMSU he totaled 866 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns. As a freshman Brady had 597 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.



How Brady Fits in at IU