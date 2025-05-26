2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 96 Days (Triston Abrams)

Welcome, Hoosier fans to the 2025 Hoosier Huddle Countdown! Over the next 100 days the Hoosier Huddle staff will feature every player on the 2025 roster in anticipation of the season opener on August 30th against Old Dominion. Today, we look at freshman defensive end Triston Abrams.

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: #96 Triston Abrams

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 230 pounds

Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri (Christian Brothers College High)

Class/Position: Freshman/ Defensive End

When St. Louis native Triston Abrams officially signed with Indiana on December 4th, Hoosier fans around the nation breathed a sigh of relief. Following his verbal commitment to IU in June, Michigan began pursuing the consensus 3-star recruit heavily. Despite a visit to the Big House for the Michigan-Oregon game (which the Wolverines lost 38-17), Abrams solidified his commitment by officially signing with the Hoosiers in the weeks leading up to Indiana’s first-ever CFP matchup.

A 6’3”, 230lbs defensive end, Abrams was a part of the CBCHS team that won the Class 6A Missouri State Title during his sophomore year. As a junior, Abram had a breakout season, totaling 66 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and a team-high 8 sacks. This breakout performance earned him first-team all-state accolades in addition to being selected as a Top-65 defensive lineman by Rivals.

As a talented freshman, Abram will have the opportunity to learn from one of the best pass-rushers in the game, Mikail Kamara, while getting valuable snaps. Given how freshman Mario Landino broke into the lineup last season, it would not be surprising to see Abram do the same this year.

The Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff continues each and every day, so be sure to check back often for the latest profile piece!