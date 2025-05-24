2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 98 Days (William Depaepe)

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 244 pounds

Hometown: Moline, Illinois (Moline HS)

Class/Position: RS Freshman/ Defensive Line

Year two at IU coming up for William Depaepe after redshirting last season. He didn’t see any game action in his first year of college football, but based on his recent roster listing definitely worked on his frame and added some weight. He clocked in at around 225 pounds when he commit to IU, so to see him add 20 pounds in his first year is a good sign.

From IUHoosiers.com, “Defensive line for head coach Mike Morrissey at Moline High School ... Consensus three-star prospect per ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and On3 … Rated the No. 159 defensive end prospect nationally by ESPN … Consensus top-40 recruit in Illinois by ESPN (No. 37), 247Sports (No. 25), Rivals (No. 22) and On3 (No. 18) … Tabbed second-team All-Western Big 6 Conference as a senior … Totaled 39 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks and two forced fumbles as a senior.”

While he didn’t have a massive offer list, IU added him to their 2024 class after flipping him from Georgia Tech. At 6’6” with long arms, he has the type of frame you love to see from an edge player, which is where I still think IU projects him at. IU lost some experience on the DL, and will be looking for some guys (especially at EDGE) to step up and play some reserve and special teams snaps. If Depaepe can crack the field at all in year two, that would be a nice boost for Indiana.

His older brother Andrew transferred in from Michigan State as a walk-on after William committed, but didn’t see any action last year either after suffering a season-ending injury in fall camp. Andrew at one time was a highly rated four-star recruit who will be back with the program in 2025.

