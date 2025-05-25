2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 97 Days (Mario Landino)

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Day 97 Mario Landino

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 275 pounds

Hometown: Macungie, Pennsylvania (Emmaus)

Class/Position: Sophomore / Defensive Line

Twitter/X: (@landinomario72)

Welcome to the 2025 Hoosier Huddle Countdown, where we are counting down the days starting from 100 to the start of the Hoosiers’ football season! Every day, we take a look at players on the 2025 roster while we impatiently wait for the season opener against Old Dominion. Today, we are looking at number 97, defensive lineman Mario Landino.

With Lanell Carr finishing his collegiate career, Mikail Kamara is switching his position to Carr’s old position, the Stud position, meaning the Hoosiers need another edge rusher to step up this season. Mario Landino is up for the challenge in his second season as a Hoosier. As a freshman last year, Landino showed how he can collapse the pocket and create panic for the quarterback. He recorded 9 tackles, 2 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and a forced fumble during the 2024 season. He was also one of the few freshmen last year to play 12 games (missing one due to injury). Landino is grinding each day to show he has what it takes to compete in the Big Ten.

Before he was a Hoosier, Landino was a defensive end for Emmaus High School in Pennsylvania, wreaking havoc in the backfield. He also played on the offensive line and was named first-team All-EPC South on both offense and defense as a junior and senior. The sophomore was originally recruited by the current staff when they were still at James Madison. He committed to JMU but later switched his commitment to Indiana to follow the coaching staff. Defensive tackles coach, Pat Kuntz, was the one who recruited Landino, and Mario said that he related a lot to coach Kuntz.

In his freshman year, Landino was able to learn a lot by playing next to CJ West, Mikail Kamara, and James Carpenter, and will be relied on more this upcoming season. He was projected to be a starting defensive end, but with Stephen Daley (an Edge transfer from Kent State) coming to Bloomington, Landino will have some more competition for the role, which he won’t shy away from.

Landino is a hard-working athlete who reads plays well and has a knack for disrupting offensive schemes. He is passionate about playing defensive line, and his effort is unmatched. With increased playing time, Landino has the ability to be a real star for the Hoosiers. This is still just the start of his collegiate career, and he plans to make the most of it.

The Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff continues with Day 96 tomorrow!