2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 100 Days (Hosea Wheeler)

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 300 pounds

Hometown: Sacramento, California/transfer from Western Kentucky

Class/Position: Redshirt Senior

Defensive line coach Pat Kuntz revamped the unit ahead of the 2024 season and brought in some absolute studs. James Carpenter and CJ West wreaked havoc on the interior and Mikail Kamara was one of the best linemen in the country. Kamara returns for his senior season but IU again needed reinforcements through the transfer portal as they try to replicate the success they enjoyed last year. One of the first portal additions was All-Conference USA defensive tackle Hosea Wheeler. The Western Kentucky transfer started 25 games for the Hilltoppers including all 14 games for WKU last season. He led all CUSA interior defenders with a whopping 619 snaps played and he is expected to start for IU in his final season of college. He put up big numbers for the Hilltoppers with 74 tackles, five tackles for loss and he will serve as the kind of space-eater inside that IU needs in the middle of the defense.

Wheeler is originally from Sacramento and began his collegiate career at Sacramento City College in 2021. He appeared in nine games and did enough to earn a scholarship to Western Kentucky for the 2022 season. The 6’3” 300-pounder spent three seasons at WKU before transferring to Indiana. He can play the three-technique or nose tackle on the interior of the line and he’s a proven producer that will pair very nicely with fellow portal addition Dominique Ratcliff and returnee Tyrique Tucker.

The Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff continues each and every day so be sure to check back often for the latest profile piece!