2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 99 Days (Tyrone Burris)

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Day 99 Tyrone Burrus Jr.

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 245 pounds

Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana

Class/Position: Freshman / Defensive Line

The Hoosier Huddle countdown to kickoff is underway! For the 100 days leading up to kickoff, we at Hoosier Huddle will feature every player from the 2025 roster in anticipation of Indiana’s first game of the season against Old Dominion. Today, we will highlight a true freshman on this year’s squad, Tyrone Burrus Jr.

Burrus Jr. was a Rivals 3-star recruit from Warren Central High School and a priority in-state recruit in Curt Cignetti’s first year-long recruiting cycle. He was rated as one of the ten best players in the state and fit Cignetti’s theme of ‘the best in Indiana play for Indiana’. Burrus spent much of his senior year of high school committed to Louisville, but he continued to take visits; he came to Bloomington for both the Nebraska and Michigan wins last season and was impressed by the turnaround the first-year staff was able to achieve with the program. In November, he decided to make the flip official and commit to the Hoosiers before officially signing on December 4th. Burrus Jr. was not an early enrollee, however, so he did not participate in spring practices earlier this year.

Burrus Jr. had 42 tackles, including nine for loss, as a senior at Warren Central. The Warriors went 10-2 before falling to Center Grove one game before semistate. He had a strong year as a junior as well, totaling 36 tackles with six sacks and a fumble recovery. This is a great example of an uber productive player that was consistently playing top talent in the state. He also participated in track and field, participating in the 60m, 100m, 200m, 400m, and high jump.

Cignetti is historically rigid with his willingness to play true freshman, typically favoring more experienced players, but Burrus Jr. projects as a player that could have an impact among the defensive line in his opening season. He has an athletic background and good frame, showing quickness off the snap. He’ll continue to add weight and develop explosiveness off the edge.

The Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff continues each and every day so be sure to check back often for the latest profile piece!