Indiana football opponent preview: Week 8 versus Nebraska
The college football season is right around a month away from kicking off. In preparation for the beginning of the 2024 campaign, TheHoosier.com is previewing each of Indiana football's opponents this season. Up next, the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
GAME INFORMATION
Date/Time: Saturday, October 19 time TBD
Location: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana
TV designation: TBD
2023 SEASON RECAP
In Matt Rhule’s first season as head coach, the Cornhuskers had an up-and-down season, showing some bright spots, while also failing to make a bowl game. Although this may not have been the best season. Most Husker fans considered it to be better than the 2022 campaign.
The ‘23 season started off rocky for Nebraska, with two losses out of the gate to Minnesota and Colorado, although these were both road games. After this, they got two easy non-conference wins over Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech, before getting blown out versus Michigan.
This put them at 2-3, but then the Huskers went on a three game win streak in conference play. They beat Illinois on the road and then defeated Northwestern and Purdue at home. Thus put them at 5-3 with a serious chance of a bowl appearance.
Unfortunately, the Huskers would lose their next four games, at Michigan State, at home against Maryland, on the road at Wisconsin and then at home in their rivalry game against Iowa. These four games were all incredibly close, with the game against Wisconsin going into overtime and the other three being decided by three points each.
The quarterback position may be the focus of these late game struggles, with injuries and poor play resulting in the position not being solidified. Heinrich Haarberg was both the leading passer and rusher for Nebraska, with 967 yards in the air and 477 yards on the ground. The leading receiver was Billy Kemp IV with 310 yards, while his teammate Thomas Fidone II had four touchdown receptions to lead the team.
While this offense may have been lackluster at times, the defense was th strongpoint of the Huskers, with them only allowing their opponent to score over 14 points four times out of the 12 games they played,
While it wasn’t the result Husker fans wanted, some progress was made in 2023, progress that could certainly be built upon in 2024.
2024 SEASON OUTLOOK
While the 2023 season did not go as planned, Matt Rhile and company are focused on making big strides in 2024. The main bright spot these strides can be focused on is five star QB Dylan Raiola, the number two rated player and number one QB according to Rivals.
Raiola, even as a true freshman, should bring in the excitement this team did not have last season at the quarterback position. He and two transfer wide receivers, Jahmal Banks and Isaiah Neylor are the three projected starters who are new to Nebraska, with the other eight being returnees.
This is a similar theme on the defense, as ten of the 11 starters are returnees as well. This experience within the Nebraska program could be a major factor of success for the Huskers, as it usually takes a couple years for a new coach to build a winning program, but coach Rhule may seem ready in year two.
Nebraska has a fairly favorable schedule as well, with only two of their opponents, Ohio State and USC, being in a projected ranked position to start the season. Early on, the Huskers are projected to win the first six games leading up to their matchup with Indiana, meaning they could have some serious momentum leading into the second half of the season.
Should this momentum come to fruition, the Huskers could have a very successful season on their hands, but the first few games should be key, especially their matchup with Colorado in week two. This game will tell the country a lot about this team as they get ready for the new 18 team Big Ten.
In the end, Nebraska is looking much improved from last year and should be poised for a solid season in the second year of the Matt Rhule era.
PRESEASON PROJECTION
With both Nebraska and IU having favorable starts to their seasons, these two very well could enter this game as 6-0 or 5-1 teams, making this an incredibly intriguing game.
Both the Huskers and the Hoosiers are coming off bye weeks, meaning both squads will be well rested coming into the matchup. This one is also Indiana;s homecoming game, meaning that there could be some extra juice in Memorial Stadium for this one.
While things seem to be looking up for the Hoosiers, the projections are not kind to IU, as they were projected to finish 16th in the Big Ten by USA Today, with Nebraska projected 8th.
While there are no official odds out yet, it seems like Nebraska will be favored, although not by a wide margin. Nevertheless, this should be a very fun game for Hoosier fans, especially with the homecoming festivities and an expected hot start to the season.
