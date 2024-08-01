The college football season is right around a month away from kicking off. In preparation for the beginning of the 2024 campaign, TheHoosier.com is previewing each of Indiana football's opponents this season. Up next, the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

In Matt Rhule’s first season as head coach, the Cornhuskers had an up-and-down season, showing some bright spots, while also failing to make a bowl game. Although this may not have been the best season. Most Husker fans considered it to be better than the 2022 campaign.

The ‘23 season started off rocky for Nebraska, with two losses out of the gate to Minnesota and Colorado, although these were both road games. After this, they got two easy non-conference wins over Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech, before getting blown out versus Michigan.

This put them at 2-3, but then the Huskers went on a three game win streak in conference play. They beat Illinois on the road and then defeated Northwestern and Purdue at home. Thus put them at 5-3 with a serious chance of a bowl appearance.

Unfortunately, the Huskers would lose their next four games, at Michigan State, at home against Maryland, on the road at Wisconsin and then at home in their rivalry game against Iowa. These four games were all incredibly close, with the game against Wisconsin going into overtime and the other three being decided by three points each.

The quarterback position may be the focus of these late game struggles, with injuries and poor play resulting in the position not being solidified. Heinrich Haarberg was both the leading passer and rusher for Nebraska, with 967 yards in the air and 477 yards on the ground. The leading receiver was Billy Kemp IV with 310 yards, while his teammate Thomas Fidone II had four touchdown receptions to lead the team.

While this offense may have been lackluster at times, the defense was th strongpoint of the Huskers, with them only allowing their opponent to score over 14 points four times out of the 12 games they played,

While it wasn’t the result Husker fans wanted, some progress was made in 2023, progress that could certainly be built upon in 2024.