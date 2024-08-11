Indiana football opponent preview: Week 11 versus Michigan
The college football season is less than a month away from kicking off. In preparation for the beginning of the 2024 campaign, TheHoosier.com is previewing each of Indiana football's opponents this season. Up next, the Michigan Wolverines.
THEHOOSIER'S OTHER OPPONENT PREVIEWS
- Indiana football opponent preview: Week 1 versus Florida International
- Indiana football opponent preview: Week 2 versus Western Illinois
- Indiana football opponent preview: Week 3 versus UCLA
- Indiana football opponent preview: Week 4 versus Charlotte
- Indiana football opponent preview: Week 5 versus Maryland
- Indiana football opponent preview: Week 6 versus Northwestern
- Indiana football opponent preview: Week 8 versus Nebraska
-Indiana football opponent preview: Week 9 versus Washington
- Indiana football opponent preview: Week 10 versus Michigan State
GAME INFORMATION
Date/Time: Saturday, November 9 at TBD
Location: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana
TV designation: TBD
2023 SEASON RECAP
Michigan's magical, undefeated 2023 campaign culminated in the Wolverines winning the program's 12th national championship.
Led by Jim Harbaugh and arguably the nation's best defense, Michigan collected their third straight Big Ten title last season -- playing through Harbaugh's six game suspension.
The Wolverines' defense held opponents to the fewest total yards per game (247.0) in the country a season ago. They also held opponents to the fewest points per game (10.40) in the entire nation last year.
Michigan also finished the 2023 season with the best turnover margin in the country, forcing the fourth-most turnovers in the nation last year.
On top of possessing one of the most feared defensive units in the country, Michigan's methodical and potent offense handled things on the other side of the football.
The Wolverines averaged the second-most points in the Big Ten last season and finished with a top-3 rushing attack in the conference last year as well.
Michigan tallied 40 touchdowns on the ground in 2023 -- tied for the most in the country. The Wolverines were led on the ground by one of the nation's top running backs, Blake Corum.
Through the air, J.J. McCarthy led the way for Michigan last year, totaling 2,991 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns, while completing 72.3% of his passes.
McCarthy threw just four interceptions a year ago, as he managed the Wolverines' offense en route to a national title.
The favorite target for McCarthy in 2023 was wideout Roman Wilson. Wilson collected 48 receptions for 789 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.
Michigan can only hope to replicate last season's magic, as the Wolverines attempt to become the third team this century to repeat as national champions.
2024 SEASON OUTLOOK
Entering 2024, there's a good amount of uncertainty surrounding the Wolverines, given they're the reigning national champions.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter each left for the NFL, taking jobs with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michigan also had a program-record 13 players selected throughout the 2024 NFL Draft, meaning Sherrone Moore -- who has taken over as the program's head coach after his success in an interim role a year ago -- has much to think about entering the 2024 season.
The Wolverines return just seven starters from last season's national championship team and the biggest area of concern for Moore entering the year is the offense.
Starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy and starting running back Blake Corum are both now playing on Sunday's and Michigan also lost a majority of its offensive line from last season. Additionally, the Wolverines' top two targets at receiver from a season ago must be replaced entering the 2024 season too.
Tail back Donovan Edwards is expected to be one of the best players in all of college football this season, as is tight end Colston Loveland. However, outside of those two, there are serious questions surrounding Michigan's offense.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Alex Orji is the presumed favorite to win the starting job for the Wolverines this offseason and is a dynamic playmaker with his legs.
However, given the inexperience along the offensive line and the youthfulness of the receiving corp entering 2024, Michigan will have to figure things out quickly this upcoming season on the offensive side of the ball.
One thing Michigan has going for it entering the upcoming season is that the Wolverines figure to feature yet another elite defense. It may not be one of the best defensive units in the country, as it was last season, but the Wolverines' 2024 defense has more than enough talent and experience to cause opposition offenses plenty of problems.
Michigan boasts six defensive players ranked inside the top-10 of their respective position groups, according to Pro Football Focus. That's more than any school in the country.
Also, there's an argument to be had that Will Johnson may be the top cornerbacks in the nation in 2024.
It will be difficult to repeat as national champions this year for Michigan given the amount of turnover within the program the Wolverines have undergone.
However, given the expanded playoffs beginning in 2024, there's still a clear path for Michigan to return to the College Football Playoff this upcoming season.
PRESEASON PROJECTION
Michigan's 2024 schedule is no cakewalk.
In week two, Texas visits Ann Arbor, a game the Longhorns -- a projected top-10 team in the country this season -- will likely be favored in.
Also at home, Michigan hosts another preseason top ranked team in the country in Oregon, before hitting the road for a clash with Ohio State in Columbus to end the regular season. A playoff appearance isn't a given for the Wolverines this season.
Michigan will likely have figured out all of the uncertainty on offense by week the time the Wolverines visit Bloomington in November, but if they haven't don't count Indiana out to pull of the upset.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board