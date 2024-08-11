The college football season is less than a month away from kicking off. In preparation for the beginning of the 2024 campaign, TheHoosier.com is previewing each of Indiana football's opponents this season. Up next, the Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan's magical, undefeated 2023 campaign culminated in the Wolverines winning the program's 12th national championship.

Led by Jim Harbaugh and arguably the nation's best defense, Michigan collected their third straight Big Ten title last season -- playing through Harbaugh's six game suspension.

The Wolverines' defense held opponents to the fewest total yards per game (247.0) in the country a season ago. They also held opponents to the fewest points per game (10.40) in the entire nation last year.

Michigan also finished the 2023 season with the best turnover margin in the country, forcing the fourth-most turnovers in the nation last year.

On top of possessing one of the most feared defensive units in the country, Michigan's methodical and potent offense handled things on the other side of the football.

The Wolverines averaged the second-most points in the Big Ten last season and finished with a top-3 rushing attack in the conference last year as well.

Michigan tallied 40 touchdowns on the ground in 2023 -- tied for the most in the country. The Wolverines were led on the ground by one of the nation's top running backs, Blake Corum.

Through the air, J.J. McCarthy led the way for Michigan last year, totaling 2,991 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns, while completing 72.3% of his passes.

McCarthy threw just four interceptions a year ago, as he managed the Wolverines' offense en route to a national title.

The favorite target for McCarthy in 2023 was wideout Roman Wilson. Wilson collected 48 receptions for 789 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Michigan can only hope to replicate last season's magic, as the Wolverines attempt to become the third team this century to repeat as national champions.