Transfer Jerni Kiaku Signs With Indiana Women’s Basketball

Kiaku ( pronounced Journey kee-AH-koo ) has one year of edibility remaining after spending two seasons with Duquesne and one at North Carolina Central. As a junior last season, she averaged 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor. The 5-7 guard scored in double figure 28 times and shot 71.4 percent from the free throw line. She saw a nearly seven point per game increase from her sophomore to junior year as she averaged 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in her first season with the Dukes.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women’s basketball has announced the signing of Jerni Kiaku to the 2025-26 roster.

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year and All-Conference honoree in 2022-23, Kiaku recorded 10.7 points, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game in her freshman campaign at NCC. A native of Garner, North Carolina, she averaged 24.4 points, 5.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.9 rebounds per game in her senior season and amassed 2,240 career points.

She joins four other transfers in for the Hoosier program in the offseason including Edessa Noyan (Virginia), Zania Socka-Nguemen (UCLA), Phoenix Stotijn (Arkansas) and Chloe Spreen (Alabama).