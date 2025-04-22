Kellan Wyatt Joins Hoosiers

The Indiana Hoosiers added another veteran to the defense on Tuesday afternoon as Maryland transfer Kellan Wyatt committed to IU. The senior played in 11 games for Maryland in 2024 and had 30 tackles with a team-high 7.5 tackles for loss. At 6'2" and 252 pounds, Wyatt is listed as a linebacker but he is expected to line up as an edge rusher for Bryant Haines and the Indiana defense.

Wyatt made an official visit to Bloomington on Monday and committed one day later. He is the second commitment of the spring portal window and the 22nd overall portal addition.

In addition to his 7.5 tackles for loss, Wyatt had three sacks during the campaign and he performed well against IU on September 28. In Maryland's 42-28 defeat, Wyatt had five tackles and a sack against the Hoosiers. During the 2023 season, he had 6.5 tackles for loss and an impressive 4.5 sacks. At more than 260 pounds and plenty of Big Ten experience, IU is expecting him to be a valuable member of the defensive line rotation.