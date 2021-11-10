Indiana officially signs Hood-Schifino, Banks, Gunn to 2022 class
Indiana officially welcomed in its 2022 recruiting class as all of Jalen Hood-Schifino, Kaleb Banks and CJ Gunn.
All three players signed their LOIs on the first day of the early signing period.
Indiana's three-man class of 2022 ranks No. 23 in the Rivals150 team rankings - headlined by No. 20 overall player in the class Jalen Hood-Schifino.
CJ Gunn was previously committed to Indiana's previous staff but confirmed his commitment to Indiana after Mike Woodson took over.
Here is a deeper dive into all three players .
National top-35 guard Jalen Hood-Schifino commits to Indiana
Video: Indiana commit Jalen Hood-Schifino highlights
Rivals150 forward Kaleb Banks commits to Indiana
Video: Indiana commit Kaleb Banks highlights
CJ Gunn breaks down his commitment to Indiana
CJ Gunn reconfirms commitment to IU after speaking with coach Mike Woodson
Video: IU 2022 commit CJ Gunn state semifinal highlights
